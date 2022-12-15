Arts Picks: Zhang Fuming, Tan Chin Boon and City Chinese Orchestra

Zhang Fuming’s Props And Poses

Singaporean artist Zhang Fuming critiques the inauthenticity and materialism of the middle class in stark black-and-white woodcuts for his latest exhibition, Props And Poses.

While he focused more on the gritty realities of those who are less well-off in his previous exhibitions, there is a preponderance of faceless suits here.

A man in a white button-down sits in front of a feast, his head replaced by two screens depicting another two faceless men in suits gesturing approval.

In another work, moviegoers watch a scene straight out of the Central Business District. A man monitors the value of his stocks on his laptop, with a view of skyscrapers. He is also in a button-down suit, his face once more outside the frame.

Many of the 11 large mixed-media woodcuts and eight smaller drawings in this exhibition were completed by Zhang in 2022.