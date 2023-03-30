Arts Picks: Yoyojin doodle exhibition, photography project on depression and Paintblush art jams

Borderless

South Korean artist Yoyojin is holding an exhibition in Singapore for the first time.

Titled Borderless, it features his adorable doodle monsters – yetis, birds, winged sheep – wearing crowns that celebrate the weirdness in each person. His art style mixes urban influences to create charming, rounded figures of human and imaginary origins.

His passion for travel led him to work in Asia and Africa for the last 12 years, which was halted only by the pandemic.

Separated from his long-distance partner, he took an interest in the migratory nature of birds, which are able to fly freely. His inability to travel gave him new perspectives on movement, which resulted in the collection of 22 artworks featured in Borderless.

Where: Nonage Gallery, 02-03, 5 Jalan Kilang

MRT: Redhill

When: Till April 20, noon to 6pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: nonage.co

Fighting demons