Arts Picks: Yoyojin doodle exhibition, photography project on depression and Paintblush art jams

Borderless
South Korean artist Yoyojin is holding an exhibition in Singapore for the first time.
Titled Borderless, it features his adorable doodle monsters – yetis, birds, winged sheep – wearing crowns that celebrate the weirdness in each person. His art style mixes urban influences to create charming, rounded figures of human and imaginary origins.
His passion for travel led him to work in Asia and Africa for the last 12 years, which was halted only by the pandemic.
Separated from his long-distance partner, he took an interest in the migratory nature of birds, which are able to fly freely. His inability to travel gave him new perspectives on movement, which resulted in the collection of 22 artworks featured in Borderless.
Where: Nonage Gallery, 02-03, 5 Jalan Kilang
MRT: Redhill
When: Till April 20, noon to 6pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: nonage.co
Fighting demons
The struggle of living with a mental illness has long been an isolating experience. Photography documentary project Fighting Demons chronicles the journey of Ms Ashley Poo, 22, a student who was diagnosed with depression and anxiety in 2019.
Ms Yong Li Xuan, a journalist at The Straits Times, first documented Ms Poo’s journey through a photo essay. The two met in an online mental health support group and Ms Yong began photographing Ms Poo in September 2021.
The intimate photographs chronicle Ms Poo’s relationship with herself and her family, opening doors for more candid conversations about the reality of living with a mental illness.
The opening event takes place on Thursday from 6 to 9pm, while an artist talk with Ms Yong and her mentor, Mr Muhammad Fadli, will be held on Saturday at 1.30pm at Objectifs – Centre for Photography & Film. To attend, register at docuaward-fightingdemons.peatix.com in advance.
Where: Objectifs – Centre for Photography & Film, 155 Middle Road
MRT: Bencoolen
When: Till May 7; opening event on Thursday from 6 to 9pm; Tuesdays to Saturdays, noon to 7pm; Sundays, noon to 4pm; closed on Mondays and public holidays
Admission: Free
Info: objectifs.com.sg/fighting-demons
Paintblush art jams
Local art studio Paintblush brings together art jams and food and beverage.
Painting supplies are provided and patrons can take along their own snacks and drinks, including alcohol, to the sessions. Canned soft drinks are available for purchase at $1.50.
Through two-hour soft- or zero-guidance sessions, individuals and groups can create masterpieces to take home. Attendees can choose from a variety of reference images – from landscapes to portraits – during their booking or take along their own.
During the three-hour private sessions, groups will learn how to recreate the same reference painting while following a step-by-step demonstration by an instructor.
Private groups of more than eight people can take meals in for free. Smaller groups are limited to snacks, unless they tack on $25 to their booking.
Where: Paintblush, 02-00, 73 Dunlop Street
MRT: Rochor/Jalan Besar
When: By booking only; weekdays, 1 to 10pm; weekends, 11am to 10pm; private sessions, 11am, 3 and 7pm daily
Admission: From $22
Info: paintblush.sg/overview