Arts Picks: Xinyao musical, comedy duo and sensual chamber reading

Theatre

Shadow Moon

This Mandarin musical reimagines the myth of moon goddess Chang E and her enemy Feng Meng as a series of karmic entanglements across multiple reincarnations and gender reversals.

Written by Johnson Wong and directed by Trey Ho, it features xinyao - a genre of Singaporean Mandarin songs - with the music of pioneers such as Chen Jiaming, Eric Moo and Jimmy Ye.

Produced by arts group PlayInc and presented by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre as part of its fifth-anniversary Cultural Extravaganza, the musical stars Bonnie Loo, Sugie Phua, Audrey Luo, Timothy Wan and Andy Yew.

Where: Far East Organization Auditorium, Level 9 Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: May 14, 3 and 8pm; May 15, 3pm

Admission: $38 and $48 from Sistic website

Info: Performed in Mandarin with English surtitles

Theatre

Meenah and Cheenah 2gether gather