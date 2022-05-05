Arts Picks: Xinyao musical, comedy duo and sensual chamber reading

Theatre
Shadow Moon
This Mandarin musical reimagines the myth of moon goddess Chang E and her enemy Feng Meng as a series of karmic entanglements across multiple reincarnations and gender reversals.
Written by Johnson Wong and directed by Trey Ho, it features xinyao - a genre of Singaporean Mandarin songs - with the music of pioneers such as Chen Jiaming, Eric Moo and Jimmy Ye.
Produced by arts group PlayInc and presented by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre as part of its fifth-anniversary Cultural Extravaganza, the musical stars Bonnie Loo, Sugie Phua, Audrey Luo, Timothy Wan and Andy Yew.
Where: Far East Organization Auditorium, Level 9 Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: May 14, 3 and 8pm; May 15, 3pm
Admission: $38 and $48 from Sistic website
Info: Performed in Mandarin with English surtitles
Theatre
Meenah and Cheenah 2gether gather
Comedy duo Meenah and Cheenah - played by actresses Siti Khalijah Zainal and Judee Tan respectively - were last seen in 2019 before the pandemic.
Now, they return with tales of their growing-up years and a glimpse of Singapore in 2057 through their eyes.
Siti is a two-time Straits Times Life Theatre Awards Best Actress winner, while Tan was nominated in 2017 for her first outing as Cheenah.
Directed by Selena Tan, the Dream Academy show also features a star-studded writing team, with Alfian Sa'at, Rishi Budhrani and Jo Tan.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: May 12 to 22; Tuesdays to Fridays, 8pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 4 and 8pm
Admission: From $20, go to Book My Show website
Theatre
The Weight of Silk on Skin (R18)
In the second of Checkpoint Theatre's 20th-anniversary chamber readings, playwright Huzir Sulaiman revisits his monologue about a middle-aged libertine reminiscing about past loves.
The sensual one-man show, which premiered in 2011 and won Best Original Script at the Life Theatre Awards, has been performed by theatre veterans such as Ivan Heng and Adrian Pang. This time, it is actor Brendon Fernandez in the hot seat.
The monologue will be accompanied by live music from composer-performer weish.
Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: City Hall/Esplanade
When: May 9 to 11, 8pm
Admission: $40 from Sistic website
Info: This show contains mature content and coarse language. Go to Checkpoint Theatre website