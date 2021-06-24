Arts Picks: Wild Rice's Faghag; Amanda Heng's Singirl project; STPI show

Faghag

Actress-singer Pam Oei documents her journey as an LGBTQ+ ally and activist in this one-woman show. Best-known as one-third of cabaret trio The Dimsum Dollies, Oei will tell jokes, share heartwarming tales and throw in a few torch songs.

Faghag, which was well received when it premiered in 2018, is directed by Ivan Heng, with music direction by Julian Wong. It was scheduled to run during the company's housewarming season at Wild Rice @ Funan in 2019, but was postponed twice due to construction delays and Covid-19 restrictions.

Audience members will have to go through pre-event testing (PET). The theatre company will cover the costs, which are up to $30 a person. Those who wish to help defray the costs can donate to a new fund called The Wild PET Kitty.

Where: Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre @ Wild Rice, Level 4 Funan Mall, 107 North Bridge Road

MRT: City Hall

When: July 1 to 25, 7.30pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), 3pm (Saturdays), 2 and 6pm (Sundays)

Admission: From $40 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to Sistic's website)

Info: Faghag's website; to donate to The Wild PET Kitty fund, go to this website

STPI's art viewing rooms



Jane Lee, Life Series – Mind Stuff

. PHOTO: JANE LEE and STPI



Check out works by acclaimed female artists Jane Lee, Pinaree Sanpitak and Shirazeh Houshiary in In Material, Immaterial, the first of three physical and online art viewing rooms by STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery.

Singapore artist Lee's new works involve the inventive use of paper, while Thai conceptual artist Pinaree's printworks feature her well-known "breast-stupa" motif and other bodily shapes. London-based Houshiary, meanwhile, explores migration and the interconnectedness of humanity.

The other two viewing rooms will run in succession in July.

Close To Home spotlights Indonesian artists such as Eko Nugroho and Entang Wiharso; while Neurotic Metropolis explores the complexities of globalisation through the lens of Indian artists Hema Upadhyay, Shambhavi Singh and Thukral & Tagra.

Where: ArtSpace @ Helutrans, 01-05 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road; and online

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: In Material, Immaterial: till June 30; Close To Home: July 2 to 14; Neurotic Metropolis: July 16 to 26. 11am to 7pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: STPI's website

Singirl: Let’s Gather – Amanda Heng in Conversation with Teng Yen Hui



Amanda Heng's long-running Singirl art project invites women to take pictures of their bare bottoms. PHOTO: SINGAPORE ART MUSEUM



Amanda Heng's long-running Singirl art project invites women to take pictures of their bare bottoms - a counterpoint to the demure image of the Singapore Girl.

In the newest iteration of the work, these images are collated on singirl.online, appearing in a sequence resembling a marching parade contingent.

Heng, 70, who is one of Singapore's most famous contemporary artists, will discuss this project and other aspects of her practice in a talk with the Singapore Art Museum's (SAM) collections manager and assistant curator Teng Yen Hui.

The art project is currently featured in SAM's Wikicliki exhibition, which runs at the National Gallery Singapore till July 11.

If they wish to, female visitors above the age of 18 can step into a booth to take a photo of their buttocks. Each visitor will control the photo-taking process herself, and the camera and monitor are sealed to prevent tampering.

The project has captured the attention of netizens since the museum put up a post calling for "butticipation" from women of "all shapes and shades".

After some members of the public seemed to take offence at the project last month, SAM apologised and said: "It has never been SAM or Amanda's intention to insult or objectify women... This series of works is part of Amanda's Singirl project which she has been running since 2000. It hopes to start conversations on recurring themes of gender perceptions, women's position in society, and feminine beauty standards."

Where: Zoom

When: Saturday (June 26), 1pm

Admission: Free

Info: Peatix's website. For more information, go to this website.