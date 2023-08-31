Arts Picks: Walking musical tour of Katong, exhibitions by Kumari Nahappan, Israfil Ridhwan

Katong Dreaming: A Musical Tour

Put on your walking shoes and journey through the rich heritage of Katong and Joo Chiat in this unusual walking musical tour of the neighbourhood.

Katong Dreaming: A Musical Tour, run by Betel Box Tours, returns for its second season and will take participants through nine sites along a 2km route.

This is not the kind of tour where you are inundated with historical facts and dates.

Instead, weaving through brightly coloured terrace houses and traditional eateries, participants encounter the cultural history of the Peranakans and the neighbourhood through about two hours of song, dance, poetry and storytelling.

At the core of this project are artists Mark Tan, August Lum, Marc Nair, Valerie Lim and Jamie Lee.

No tour of Katong is complete without food and so each ticket includes a snack and beverage from Kim Choo Kueh Chang, which has been selling Peranakan cuisine since 1945.

Where: Starting point is at Rumah Kim Choo, 109-111 East Coast Road

MRT: Dakota

When: Till November, Fridays, 7.30pm; Saturdays, 4 and 7.30pm; Sundays, 4pm

Admission: $48

Info: katongdreaming.peatix.com

