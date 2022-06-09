Arts Picks: Virtual reality forest, Tamil spin on Animal Farm, calligraphy exhibition

We Live In An Ocean Of Air

Journey through the ecosystem of a vast forest in this new virtual-reality (VR) installation at the ArtScience Museum's permanent VR Gallery.

The installation by experiential art collective Marshmallow Laser Feast transports visitors to Sequoia National Park in California. The immersive 12-minute experience explores the inner life of a giant sequoia, the tallest tree on earth, and illuminates the relationship between humans and the natural world.

The experience makes use of a VR headset, breath sensors, heart-rate monitors and a body-tracking device, as well as binaural sound, scent-dispersal systems and wind machines to enhance the visitor's environment.

The Singapore installation follows a twice-extended, sold-out run at The Saatchi Gallery in London.

The museum has also opened its first purpose-built screening room, ArtScience Cinema, on Level 4. Its inaugural film programme, We Tread In A Garden Of Spells, features selections from the Sundance and Berlinale festivals, as well as works by acclaimed directors such as Abbas Kiarostami, Chloe Zhao, Wes Anderson and Spike Jonze.

Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Till Oct 2, time slots from 10.40am to 5.30pm daily

Admission: $16 for Singapore residents, $19 for a standard ticket (with concessions of $12 and $14 respectively)

Info: Participants are required to wear a backpack weighing 5kg for up to 20 minutes. The experience is not accessible to those below 120cm in height. Go to str.sg/w6h9

