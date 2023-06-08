Arts Picks: Three playful art exhibitions that defy the norm

Half a century of Teo Eng Seng’s playful defiance is encapsulated in the first room of the Cultural Medallion recipient’s newest solo exhibition at The Columns Gallery.

His abstract oil painting of Central Park in New York City – already a rebellion against figurative realism – manages to look tame beside Picnic (1981), one of his earliest creations using a dyed and sculpted papier-mache technique he invented to answer critics who compared him with Western artists.

Teo, who has spent his career expanding the possibilities of his “paperdyesculp” medium, says: “If you start on something, you must stretch it. Otherwise, nobody knows what you are doing because there is no development.”

If this show is any indication, the 84-year-old is still stretching his practice. His newest works from 2023 – a series of 12 dialysis bags caked in paperdyesculp and enamel paint – reflect a preoccupation with illness and waste.

Teo, who is creating new work for an upcoming major exhibition, wants to turn dialysis bags into a sculpture. “My next step would be giving the viewer something three-dimensional. I’ll tear it up, hammer it, nail it and screw it.”

Where: The Columns Gallery, 01-35 Gillman Barracks, 22 Lock Road

MRT: Labrador Park

When: Till July 15, 11am to 7pm, Tuesdays to Fridays; noon to 6pm, weekends; closed on Mondays and public holidays

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/i3Mj

