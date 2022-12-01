Arts Picks: Three exhibitions look at art from the past, the present, and possibly the future

Kaleidoscope In Clay (1)
Looking at ceramics that date as far back as 5,000 years, with its consideration of form and decoration, it is clear that even Neolithic cultures appreciated the value of aesthetics.
Some examples from this period are on show at an exhibition titled Kaleidoscope in Clay (1) – Glazes And Forms Through Five Thousand Years Of Chinese Ceramics. These, along with examples of ceramics from as late as China’s Republican Period (1912 to 1949), show how aesthetic notions have evolved over the centuries.
More than 150 exhibits on loan from members of the Society for Chinese Ceramics Studies (SCCS) are featured in this exhibition at Fort Canning Centre.
On show are pottery, stoneware and porcelain works. Highlights include pottery from the Neolithic period, Sancai-glazed pottery from the Tang Dynasty, and blue-and-white porcelain from the Ming Dynasty.
The exhibition is a collaboration between the SCCS and National Parks Board. It is the first of a two-part show, with the second slated for early March.
Where: The Gallery@L3, Fort Canning Centre, 5 Cox Terrace
MRT: Fort Canning
When: Till Feb 10, 10am to 6pm daily (closed last Monday of every month)
Admission: Free
1°18’, 103°51’(where have you been?)
Where is art today? According to the geographic coordinates in this exhibition, some of it can be found at Lasalle College of the Arts’ Institute of Contemporary Arts Singapore.
This student-led exhibition features various forms of artistic expression including photography, drawing, video, sound, performance, painting and installation. On show are the works of 12 students under Lasalle’s Master of Fine Arts programme, who come from various backgrounds and nationalities.
Of note is the work by Isa Pengskul comprising fragments of plant litter placed in the gallery. Called falling, following, reflecting, drifting, moving (2022), her installation attempts to suspend the viewer in time, creating a space to acknowledge hidden relationships with nature and contemplate new ways of relating to the world.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Arts Singapore, Lasalle College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street
MRT: Rochor
When: Till Dec 14, Mondays to Saturdays, noon to 7 pm. Closed on Sundays, public holidays and during college closures
Admission: Free
NTU Global Digital Art Prize 2022
Robots on plants and books that write themselves. Could this be what art of the future looks like?
These are just some examples from the shortlist of Nanyang Technological University’s Global Digital Art Prize. Nine entries from the professional category are now on show at the university’s ADM Gallery.
The competition aims to seek out works that reflect on the impact of the advancements in technology and science on humanity and art.
The winning entry in the professional category is Heliobots (2022) by Harpreet Sareen, which uses small robots to shape trees into conforming shapes and imagines forests of living structures in the future.
Also on show are the nine works from the student category. Melodie Edith James’ winning entry, Cog In The Machine, is an experimental graphic novel featuring a narrative and visuals produced in collaboration with open-source artificial intelligence.
Where: ADM Gallery, School of Art, Design and Media, Nanyang Technological University, 81 Nanyang Drive
MRT: Pioneer
When: Till Jan 27, weekdays, 10am to 5pm. Closed on weekends and public holidays
Admission: Free