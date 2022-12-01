Arts Picks: Three exhibitions look at art from the past, the present, and possibly the future

Kaleidoscope In Clay (1)

Looking at ceramics that date as far back as 5,000 years, with its consideration of form and decoration, it is clear that even Neolithic cultures appreciated the value of aesthetics.

Some examples from this period are on show at an exhibition titled Kaleidoscope in Clay (1) – Glazes And Forms Through Five Thousand Years Of Chinese Ceramics. These, along with examples of ceramics from as late as China’s Republican Period (1912 to 1949), show how aesthetic notions have evolved over the centuries.

More than 150 exhibits on loan from members of the Society for Chinese Ceramics Studies (SCCS) are featured in this exhibition at Fort Canning Centre.

On show are pottery, stoneware and porcelain works. Highlights include pottery from the Neolithic period, Sancai-glazed pottery from the Tang Dynasty, and blue-and-white porcelain from the Ming Dynasty.

The exhibition is a collaboration between the SCCS and National Parks Board. It is the first of a two-part show, with the second slated for early March.

Where: The Gallery@L3, Fort Canning Centre, 5 Cox Terrace

MRT: Fort Canning

When: Till Feb 10, 10am to 6pm daily (closed last Monday of every month)

Admission: Free

