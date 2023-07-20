Arts Picks: Three art exhibitions to visit this weekend

Singapore Masters In MacPherson

More than 50 works by 25 of Singapore’s Nanyang artists have been brought together for a group show at Grantral Mall @ MacPherson, located next to Tai Seng MRT station.

The second edition of art gallery Artualize’s Bringing The Arts To The Community programme comes after a hugely successful inaugural effort at Tan Tock Seng Hospital in May.

Artualize owner Low Sok Leng, who is the daughter of second-generation artist Low Hai Hong, says: “Grantral Mall @ MacPherson is located near many light industrial estates in the MacPherson and Ubi area and, with the relocation of the Malaysia tour agencies from Golden Mile, it is also the place to take coaches to Malaysia.

“The most common response from our first exhibition at Tan Tock Seng Hospital was that we should hold such exhibitions in more places and let more people enjoy art. So, yes, you can now see some art during your lunchtime and before you take your bus for a holiday in Malaysia.”

Artists on show include four Cultural Medallion recipients – Ang Ah Tee, Tay Chee Toh, Chng Seok Tin and Lim Tze Peng.

Works by second-generation artists Koeh Sia Yong, Low Puay Hua, Siew Hock Meng and Low Hai Hong are also part of the exhibition, which spans the mediums of oil, acrylic, watercolour, Chinese ink, calligraphy and sculpture.

Low Sok Leng has planned another pop-up at CityLink Mall from July 31 to Aug 21. She has also been making efforts to promote Singapore’s Chinese artists, including recording interviews with them in a series available on YouTube titled Stories Of Artists.

Where: Grantral Mall @ MacPherson, 601 MacPherson Road

MRT: Tai Seng

When: Till July 30, 11am to 6pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/iion

