Arts Picks: Tang Da Wu's new work, Dick Lee in concert, celebrating Dante online

Cunxin Cuntie Cunxin

Veteran artist Tang Da Wu is exhibiting a new work as part of Comma Space's solo series, each of which showcases a single work by an artist.

Cunxin Cuntie Cunxin translates as An Inch Of Effort, An Inch Of Metal, And An Inch Of Effort, and is an apt descriptor of this site specific installation.

The work comprises multiple and varied pieces of metal, each of which is carved by Tang using a penknife. He has etched portraits directly onto metal as a tribute to three late visual artists - Chng Seok Tin, Juliana Yasin and Lee Wen.

Where: Comma Space, 51 Jalan Pemimpin, 04-02

When: Jan 16 to 31; Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 6pm; Tuesday to Friday, by appointment only. E-mail art.commaspace@gmail.com

MRT: Marymount

Admission: Free

The More Further Adventures Of Dick Lee



PHOTO: DICK LEE ASIA



Here is a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with the Mad Chinaman himself. Singer-songwriter Dick Lee, 63, is returning to the stage to help raise funds for the Singapore Repertory Theatre.

The entertainer, who has plumbed his personal experiences and Singaporean identity for hit productions, will share his experiences performing throughout Asia in the 1990s and working in the heart of Cantopop.

The 90-minute gig will also offer previously-unheard tunes from Lee's songbook.

Gala night tickets on Jan 19 are priced at $200 for VIP seats (includes a Tatler goodie bag with a mini bottle of Moet champagne) and $180. Tickets to subsequent evenings are priced at $150 for VIPs (includes an autographed programme), $125 and $100.

Where: KC Arts Centre, 20 Merbau Road

When: Jan 19 to 24, 7pm

MRT: Fort Canning

Admission: $100 to $200

Info: Singapore Repertory Theatre website

To Rebehold The Stars



PHOTO: UFFIZI GALLERIES



This year marks the 700th death anniversary of Italian poet Dante Alighieri and there are plenty of commemorative events planned in Italy.

Florence's Uffizi Galleries has a massive Dante show scheduled for March and the museum has put online 88 delicate pen-and-ink sketches by 16th-century Renaissance artist Federico Zuccari of Dante's The Divine Comedy. Only a selection of these works have ever been displayed and only twice in 1865 and in 1993.

While the English captions on the website are a bit sketchy, the works are a sight to behold, full of elegantly shaded chiarascuro and minutely drawn details.

This is one of those rare exhibits that work better online as one can peruse each drawing at one's leisure, zooming in to admire the finer details which would probably be lost in a dimly lit vitrine in an actual display.

Where: Uffizi Gallery website

Admission: Free

Info: Uffizi Gallery website