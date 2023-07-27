Arts Picks: Tang Da Wu exhibition, poetry slam competition, Samskriti Festival

Tang Da Wu solo exhibition
Singaporean contemporary artist Tang Da Wu will be showcasing several new sculptural installations at art gallery ShanghART Singapore.
Titled 3, 4, 5, I Don’t Like Fine Art, the exhibition is inspired by the 80-year-old’s journey with art, offering an inside look at his practices over the last five decades.
ShanghART gallery assistant Goh Aik Chun said: “Aside from his significance and importance in the development of our contemporary art scene, Tang Da Wu should also be recognised for his continued dedication and curiosity in learning through making.
“He has stayed true to himself across more than 50 years of artistic practice and continues working and raising questions to this day.”
As a pioneering artist, Tang grew up in post-World War II Singapore and developed his enjoyment of drawing by learning from more established painters. He had his first solo exhibition in 1970, featuring both paintings and drawings. He also co-founded contemporary art group The Artists Village in 1988 after returning from his studies overseas.
Where: ShanghART Singapore, 02-22 Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road
When: Saturday to Oct 1; Wednesdays to Saturdays, from noon to 6pm; Sundays to Tuesdays, by appointment only
MRT: Labrador Park
Admission: Free
Info: https://str.sg/iimn
Grand Poetry Tournament
Step into the exciting world of slam poetry as teams compete over five rounds for a chance at a grand prize of $500.
Consisting of three to five members, the pre-registered teams are tasked with different challenges that will see them compete throughout the night.
Each round challenges the teams in a variety of ways, from solo efforts that rely on stage presence and poetic prowess, to an improvisation category that tests creative wit with audience-given words.
The event is organised by Outspoken, a Singapore-based competitive spoken word event, and Spoke & Bird, a poetry open mic in Singapore. It is also sponsored by SingLit Station, a platform for writers and readers to meet.
Where: Blackbox, Stamford Arts Centre, 155 Waterloo Street
When: Aug 5, 8pm
MRT: Rochor/Bencoolen/Bras Basah
Admission: From $10
Info: https://str.sg/iimh
Samskriti Festival
Introducing classical Indian arts to larger audiences in Singapore, Samskriti Festival is a gateway for arts lovers to connect with each other.
Organised by Ms Meera Balasubramanian, executive director of Kalpraviksha Fine Arts, the three-day festival showcases the rich diversity of Indian arts and performances through dance and music.
Among the shows is Kasi – The Infinite, a 90-minute dance show featuring intricate choreography that tells the story of Kasi, the mystical city of spirituality.
Featuring musicians from Kochi and Chennai in India and dancers from Singapore schools Omkar Arts, Medasvi School of Dance and Mohiniattam, among several others, the programmes are curated carefully to attract audiences across age and cultural backgrounds.
Where: School of the Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive
When: Aug 4 and 5, 7.30pm; Aug 6, 5pm
MRT: Bencoolen, Bras Basah or Dhoby Ghaut
Admission: From $25
Info: https://kalpavrikshafinearts.org/