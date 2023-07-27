Arts Picks: Tang Da Wu exhibition, poetry slam competition, Samskriti Festival

Tang Da Wu solo exhibition

Singaporean contemporary artist Tang Da Wu will be showcasing several new sculptural installations at art gallery ShanghART Singapore.

Titled 3, 4, 5, I Don’t Like Fine Art, the exhibition is inspired by the 80-year-old’s journey with art, offering an inside look at his practices over the last five decades.

ShanghART gallery assistant Goh Aik Chun said: “Aside from his significance and importance in the development of our contemporary art scene, Tang Da Wu should also be recognised for his continued dedication and curiosity in learning through making.

“He has stayed true to himself across more than 50 years of artistic practice and continues working and raising questions to this day.”

As a pioneering artist, Tang grew up in post-World War II Singapore and developed his enjoyment of drawing by learning from more established painters. He had his first solo exhibition in 1970, featuring both paintings and drawings. He also co-founded contemporary art group The Artists Village in 1988 after returning from his studies overseas.

Where: ShanghART Singapore, 02-22 Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road

When: Saturday to Oct 1; Wednesdays to Saturdays, from noon to 6pm; Sundays to Tuesdays, by appointment only

MRT: Labrador Park

Admission: Free

Info: https://str.sg/iimn

Grand Poetry Tournament