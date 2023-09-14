Arts Picks: Substation’s Arts Festival, three climate plays, Avant Theatre’s Hangman

Re-connect/Centre/Converge: The Arts Festival by The Substation



Formerly known as SeptFest, The Substation has renamed its annual multi-disciplinary arts festival to Re-connect/Centre/Converge: The Arts Festival for 2023.

While past editions were held at The Substation’s former site at 45 Armenian Street, the 2022 edition had to be dispersed around the island after Singapore’s first independent contemporary arts centre lost its space.

For the 2023 edition, curator and festival director John Tung will bring two weeks of events and exhibitions back under one roof – at a carpark at the top of Parklane Shopping Mall.

Tung, who spent part of his postgraduate student life in Hong Kong gathering with friends to chat under an overhead bridge, asks: “If (that) can be transformed into a space where some of the most philosophical conversations can occur, then what more a space like this?”

He hopes this edition can be a space for community and conversation.

Food seems to be a prominent theme. Visitors can attend a tea ceremony with ceramist and teaware maker Kim Whye Kee (Sunday, as well as Sept 23, 24 and 30, various timings), or share food and conversation with artist Adeline Kueh at her installation and performance project (Saturday and Sept 23, 6.45pm).

There will also be poetry readings by writer and artist Ang Kia Yee (Sept 22, 7.30pm), poet and photographer Marc Nair (Sept 23, 7.30pm) and artist and former director of Singapore Art Museum Susie Lingham (Sept 29, 7.30pm).

Those in search of more hands-on fare can participate in a mini sculpture workshop (Wednesday, 2 and 4pm) conducted by Bridget Tay, president of The Artists Village, or an introduction to guerilla gardening by artist Joshua Kon (Sept 22, 6pm).

Where: Level 8 Carpark, Parklane Shopping Mall, 35 Selegie Road

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut

When: Sunday to Sept 30, 11am to 8pm; various timings for different programmes

Admission: $55 for full festival pass to ticketed programmes; free or ticketed for individual programmes

Info: peatix.com/group/8429/events

