Arts Picks: Straight Acting, Disney concert and Singapore Book Fair

Straight Acting

Lesbian couple Jaime (Eve Voigtlander) and Olivia (Deonn Yang) want to start a family, but they live in socially conservative Singapore. Their strategy is to team up with their gay best friends, Russell (Tan Shou Chen) and Jia Ming (Darren Guo), and pretend to be two happily married straight couples.

This play by home-grown playwright-director Thomas Lim was sold out when it premiered last year, and earned nominations for Best Actor and Best Actress at the Life Theatre Awards.

Lim, one of Singapore's most exciting young playwrights, is also known for Supervision (2018) and Grandmother Tongue (2016).

Where: Wild Rice @ Funan, Level 4, 107 North Bridge Road

MRT: City Hall

When: June 16 to July 2, 7.30pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), 2.30pm (weekends)

Admission: From $25

Info: Rated R18. Go to Wild Rice's website.

Disney In Concert: A Dream Is A Wish