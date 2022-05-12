Arts Picks: Stand-up comedy at KC Arts Centre; photography at Objectifs

Stand-up comedy
VTL comedy - live in Singapore
Fans of stand-up comedy can look forward to a new production featuring Singaporean comedians Sharul Channa and Jinx Yeo and their Malaysian counterparts Kuah Jenhan, Keren Bala Devan, Prakash Daniel and Shamaine Othman.
Channa, 35, spearheaded the show to fire up the scene after the Covid-19 lull.
"Audiences will get a chance to see some healthy bantering between Singaporean and Malaysian comedians, along with their personal perspectives of world news in the past two years," she says.
The plan, she adds, is to invite more stand-up comedians from countries such as India, Australia and the Philippines to take part in future instalments of VTL Comedy here.
Where: KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Road
MRT: Fort Canning
When: May 25 to 27, 8pm; May 28 and 29, 4 and 8pm
Admission: $52 via Klook
Info: Go to Klook's website. The show is recommended for audiences aged 16 and up
Art and ceramics
Growth: drawings and sculptures by Jason Lim
This exhibition by Singapore ceramicist Jason Lim gathers drawings from his series Under The Shadow Of The Banyan Tree (2016 to 2017), as well as ceramic sculptures from his series Growth (2022), which experiments with glazes on clay bodies.
Lim, 55, says: "There is a saying that 'nothing grows under the banyan tree'. The Growth series provides a contrast to the drawings with three-dimensionality, floral blossoms, and crystal growth in the glaze and colours."
Where: Art Forum Singapore, 82 Cairnhill Road
MRT: Newton/Somerset
When: Till May 22, 10am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: Art Forum's website
Photography
Like opening one's eyes for the first time
Check out photographic explorations by eight creatives from different generations and disciplines who used photography for experimentation, note-taking and other purposes. They range from performance artist Lee Wen and ink painter Chua Ek Kay to architect Randy Chan and multidisciplinary artist ila, whose real name is Shahila Baharom.
The exhibition, which is curated by Ang Siew Ching, comes with events such as a panel discussion, curator-led exhibition walk-throughs, workshops and a book club on photography theory.
Where: Chapel Gallery, Objectifs - Centre for Photography and Film, 155 Middle Road
MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah/Bencoolen
When: Till May 31, noon to 7pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays) or 4pm (Sundays), closed on Mondays and public holidays
Admission: Free. Registration is required for the programmes
Info: Objectifs' website