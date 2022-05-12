Arts Picks: Stand-up comedy at KC Arts Centre; photography at Objectifs

Stand-up comedy

VTL comedy - live in Singapore

Fans of stand-up comedy can look forward to a new production featuring Singaporean comedians Sharul Channa and Jinx Yeo and their Malaysian counterparts Kuah Jenhan, Keren Bala Devan, Prakash Daniel and Shamaine Othman.

Channa, 35, spearheaded the show to fire up the scene after the Covid-19 lull.

"Audiences will get a chance to see some healthy bantering between Singaporean and Malaysian comedians, along with their personal perspectives of world news in the past two years," she says.

The plan, she adds, is to invite more stand-up comedians from countries such as India, Australia and the Philippines to take part in future instalments of VTL Comedy here.

Where: KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Road

MRT: Fort Canning

When: May 25 to 27, 8pm; May 28 and 29, 4 and 8pm

Admission: $52 via Klook

Info: Go to Klook's website. The show is recommended for audiences aged 16 and up

