Arts Picks: Smell art at National Gallery Singapore, Goh Beng Kwan exhibition, Otis Hope Carey painting live at Capella Singapore

Gallery Wellness Festival 2023: Art Connects

How an artwork looks is relatively straightforward, but what of its smell? Scentopia Singapore has a custom answer: Beauty lies not just in the eye of the beholder, but the nose too.

As part of the Gallery Wellness Festival 2023, the perfume company/tourist attraction will help participants create specialised scents as they meditate on works of art at the National Gallery Singapore (NGS).

While looking at a painting, one is encouraged to imagine the damp of alluvial soils or fill in a personality quiz that serves to gauge one’s temperament – all with subtle consequences for the resulting bottled fragrance.

By incorporating smell into art appreciation, founder of Scentopia Singapore Prachi Saini Garg wants perfumery itself to gain more recognition as the next frontier of art, not unlike visual art that engages the eyes and music for the ears.

In its second edition, the wellness festival is organised by NGS and runs till July 9.