Arts Picks: Singapore Indian Youth Orchestra and Choir, tribute to a flamenco maestro and children’s theatre

Founded in 1985, the Singapore Indian Orchestra and Choir marks a new dawn with the debut concert of its 29-strong youth wing, the Singapore Indian Youth Orchestra and Choir (SIYOC), on Sunday.

Founder Lalitha Vaidyanathan, 73, hopes the SIYOC members, who are aged 13 to 21, will carry the torch of the pioneer group that has developed an innnovative repertoire of more than 200 pieces fusing Carnatic, Western and other musical styles.

For the concert, she has curated a programme of 10 songs that will reacquaint audiences with the group’s repertoire from the 1990s. Highlights include an update to late composer L. Vaidyanathan’s Crossroads – a hybrid between Chinese New Year tune Xi Yang Yang and Carnatic composition RaraVenuGoPaBala.

“We’ve created our own kind of Singapore fusion,” says the conductor, who has redefined the scope of Indian classical music. “I’m very open to experimentation. There are no such things as fixed rules. The music must simply be pleasant to the ear and to the audience.”

Where: Festive Arts Theatre @ Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk

MRT: Tampines

When: Sunday, 5pm

Admission: Free, on a first-come, first-served basis

Info: facebook.com/SIOC.SG

