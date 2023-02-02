Arts Picks: Singapore Indian Youth Orchestra and Choir, tribute to a flamenco maestro and children’s theatre

Gaana Prakasham – A Vibrant New Dawn
Founded in 1985, the Singapore Indian Orchestra and Choir marks a new dawn with the debut concert of its 29-strong youth wing, the Singapore Indian Youth Orchestra and Choir (SIYOC), on Sunday.
Founder Lalitha Vaidyanathan, 73, hopes the SIYOC members, who are aged 13 to 21, will carry the torch of the pioneer group that has developed an innnovative repertoire of more than 200 pieces fusing Carnatic, Western and other musical styles.
For the concert, she has curated a programme of 10 songs that will reacquaint audiences with the group’s repertoire from the 1990s. Highlights include an update to late composer L. Vaidyanathan’s Crossroads – a hybrid between Chinese New Year tune Xi Yang Yang and Carnatic composition RaraVenuGoPaBala.
“We’ve created our own kind of Singapore fusion,” says the conductor, who has redefined the scope of Indian classical music. “I’m very open to experimentation. There are no such things as fixed rules. The music must simply be pleasant to the ear and to the audience.”
Where: Festive Arts Theatre @ Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk
MRT: Tampines
When: Sunday, 5pm
Admission: Free, on a first-come, first-served basis
Info: facebook.com/SIOC.SG
A Tribute To Maestro Antonio Vargas
Flamenco maestro Antonio Vargas has done it all, appearing on television with The Beatles and choreographing for Hong Kong action auteur John Woo.
Morocco-born Vargas, who has called Singapore home since 2008, has also indelibly touched the lives of artists here and transformed the local flamenco scene.
On Feb 10, his friends, students and mentees will give back. After the 82-year-old’s scare with prostate cancer last year, the founding members of Flamenco Sin Fronteras, who studied under Vargas, put together this multi-disciplinary tribute featuring new works.
Curated by creative director Tilly Wong, the show will feature items such as a number by Tasmania-born choreographer Stephanie Burridge that mixes Fosse-inspired jazz and flamenco, as well as a segment celebrating Vargas’ cross-cultural collaborations with forms like Indian kathak dance.
Fiery portraits of the maestro created by local artist Y/X will also be on display before the programme.
Vargas’ wife and Flamenco Sin Fronteras director Daphne Huang Vargas, 50, says: “With each piece, we want to bring out a different aspect of Antonio, who has touched the lives of many artists.”
Where: Gateway Theatre Black Box, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah
MRT: Redhill
When: Feb 10, 8pm
Admission: $78 and $188
Info: https://str.sg/wthV
Fly High
Looking for a fun theatre experience for the whole family? Join Poppy and Mo in Fly High as they embark on a mission to build their own flying machine.
The 50-minute show incorporates original music, puppetry and comedy to tell a charming tale of aerodynamics and friendship.
Singapore Repertory Theatre’s artistic director Gaurav Kripalani, 51, says: “Fly High was created as a response to our conversations with teachers in the pre-school sector to see how themes in our productions can help teachers – and parents – stimulate learning in a fun way.”
The show, recommended for three-year-olds and above, has something for the grown-ups too. Kripalani says: “Fly High teaches not only the kids, but also us adults, about the science of flying.”
Where: KC Arts Centre – Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Road
MRT: Fort Canning
When: Various dates till Feb 26, 9.30 and 11.30am (weekdays), 11am and 2pm (weekends)
Admission: Weekdays – $27, $30 and $102 (family package of four); weekends – $40, $50 and $136 or $170 (family package of four), excluding booking fees
Info: srt.com.sg/show/fly-high