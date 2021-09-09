Arts Picks: Singapore Dance Theatre's new season, migrant workers' photography

Masterpiece In Motion

After a long hiatus, the much-interrupted return of the Singapore Dance Theatre (SDT) season is underway with annual showcase Masterpiece In Motion. This will be the company's first season performance since Romeo & Juliet in March last year (2020) before the circuit breaker.

Marking its 33rd anniversary, it revives older pieces such as Momentum by the late Singaporean choreographer Goh Choo-San, which the company performs for the first time in 14 years; and Jabula by Australia's Natalie Weir, an athletic and exuberant piece that draws on tribal dance forms.

American choreographer Val Caniparoli's Swipe, last performed on Zoom at SDT's virtual fund-raiser last year (2020), also returns to the live stage.

Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade/City Hall

When: Sept 24, 8pm; Sept 25, 3 and 8pm; Sept 26, 3pm

Admission: $40 to $80 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to the Sistic website). Pre-event testing is mandatory as audience capacity is capped at 1,000 seats

Info: Find out more at the Singapore Dance Theatre's website

Migrant Workers Photography Festival



Winning entries "It's not forever, just for now" by Ruby Velasco (left) and Moving by Khin Cherry Htwe. PHOTOS: RUBY VELASCO, KHIN CHERRY HTWE



The second edition of this festival, which features the photography of migrant workers in Singapore, is now on show at arts centre Objectifs.

The biennial festival, which began in 2019, received 131 submissions across two categories, Single Image and Series (the latter is for a series of three to five images).

Winners Ruby Velasco, 44, from the Philippines, and Khin Cherry Htwe, 45, from Myanmar, each received a cash prize of $300, while the other 10 finalists each got $100.

The contest was judged by award-winning Filipina photographer Xyza Cruz Bacani and Singaporean artist Alecia Neo.

This year's theme was Moving, alluding to both the growing efforts for greater visibility and rights for migrant workers in recent years; and the strict movement curbs upon workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Male migrant workers have mostly been confined to their dormitories since April last year, even as the rest of Singapore has opened up. A pilot programme allowing migrant workers in dormitories to go back into the community is set to begin next week.

Another exhibition, Ways Of Seeing, features photos by six domestic workers, including Ms Velasco and previous festival winner Ana Rohana, which were workshopped between July and December last year.

Where: Lower Gallery and Courtyard, Objectifs - Centre for Photography & Film, 155 Middle Road

MRT: Bugis/Bencoolen/Bras Basah

When: Till Sept 19, Tuesdays to Saturdays, noon to 7pm; Sundays, noon to 4pm. Closed on Mondays and public holidays

Admission: Free

Info: The Migrant Workers Photography Festival website

Singapore Chinese Music Festival



(From left) SCO's dizi principal Yin Zhiyang, suona/guan principal Jin Shiyi and sheng principal Guo Changsuo will be performing in Virtuoso Series III: Winds. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SINGAPORE CHINESE ORCHESTRA



The second edition of the festival by the Singapore Chinese Music Federation runs till Sept 30. There are a variety of free talks as well as concerts and digital productions by the likes of Ding Yi Music Company, the Teng Company and the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO). The SCO will present Winds, the final instalment of its Virtuoso trilogy, on Sept 25.

Where: Various locations

When: Till Sept 30, various timings

Admission: Free for talks; individual concerts are ticketed

Info: The Singapore Chinese Music Festival website