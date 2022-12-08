Arts Picks: Singapore Comic Con, Objectifs’ art exhibition and Singapore Chinese Music competition

Singapore Comic Con
Geek out at the Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) as it returns after three years with more than 350 booths spread over 200,000 sq ft across two levels at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre.
Meet your favourite comic artists. Headliners include Eisner Award-winning writer James Tynion IV, best known for his stint on DC Comics’ Batman series, and writer-artist Lee Bermejo, known as co-creator of the Lex Luthor: Man Of Steel series and the Joker graphic novel.
Fans of martial arts comics will want to check out the exhibition of nearly 60 original works by the godfather of Hong Kong comics, Huang Yu Lang. The man himself will be present for meet-and-greet as well as autograph sessions daily from 3 to 4pm.
Even if you are not a hardcore comic geek, there will be plenty of family-friendly activities that will entertain the younger set. The star attraction will be mascot appearances by Bluey, the beloved blue heeler puppy star of the BBC animated series. And Lego by The Brick Shop will have two activities where children can earn points for prizes.
Watch out for the unveiling of a new Loki statue by Madame Tussauds on Saturday morning and the fan favourite cosplay competition on Sunday, which promises lots of photo opportunities.
Where: Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 8pm
Admission: From $30; free for children under 12. Tickets available only online
Info: www.singaporecomiccon.com
A Year Made Object
This might be the only art show here where the curator tells you to sit on a display. Mabel Tan’s Itchy Butt, a ceramic version of a doughnut cushion, does not look particularly comfortable, but is actually not as prickly as one might expect.
It is one of many charmingly intimate items in this small show. The Esplanade’s chief executive Yvonne Tham instigated the project by writing a detailed prompt for artist friends from Singapore and the region during the pandemic lockdown. Inspired by time capsules, the prompt asked artists to make objects to mark the year from August 2021 to September 2022.
The result is a hodgepodge of surprisingly accessible and endearing art objects, all of which are up for sale. Tan Zi Xi’s quirky ceramic versions of items ranging from a lotion bottle to an instant noodle cup represent the rooms where she spent the most time in during the pandemic.
Carpenter Kim Choy offers three objects, including a beautiful Existential Chair reminiscent of elegantly austere Shaker-style furniture.
There is even abstractly gorgeous jewellery from home-grown brand Argentum. Jeweller Shing Lee has cast delicate silver objects from a tomato calyx for this series.
All the objects and their stories are captured in an art book ($80).
Where: Lower Gallery, Objectifs – Centre for Photography and Film, 155 Middle Road
MRT: Bras Basah/Bencoolen
When: Till Dec 18, Tuesdays to Saturdays, noon to 7pm; Sundays, noon to 4pm; closed on Mondays
Admission: Free
Info: www.objectifs.com.sg/a-year-made-object
Singapore Chinese Music Competition Finals
The Singapore Chinese Music Competition ends this weekend with two nights of events.
Winners will join competition organiser the Singapore Chinese Orchestra in a grand concert on Friday. On Saturday evening, there will be the Final for Solo (Grand) competition and a prize presentation ceremony.
The competition has drawn 391 registrations for both solo and ensemble categories in this biennial event, so this is a chance to see the best of Chinese music practitioners in action.
Where: Singapore Conference Hall, 7 Shenton Way
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: Friday, 7.30pm; Saturday, 4pm
Admission: $15
Info: sco.com.sg/scmc