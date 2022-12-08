Arts Picks: Singapore Comic Con, Objectifs’ art exhibition and Singapore Chinese Music competition

Singapore Comic Con

Geek out at the Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) as it returns after three years with more than 350 booths spread over 200,000 sq ft across two levels at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

Meet your favourite comic artists. Headliners include Eisner Award-winning writer James Tynion IV, best known for his stint on DC Comics’ Batman series, and writer-artist Lee Bermejo, known as co-creator of the Lex Luthor: Man Of Steel series and the Joker graphic novel.

Fans of martial arts comics will want to check out the exhibition of nearly 60 original works by the godfather of Hong Kong comics, Huang Yu Lang. The man himself will be present for meet-and-greet as well as autograph sessions daily from 3 to 4pm.

Even if you are not a hardcore comic geek, there will be plenty of family-friendly activities that will entertain the younger set. The star attraction will be mascot appearances by Bluey, the beloved blue heeler puppy star of the BBC animated series. And Lego by The Brick Shop will have two activities where children can earn points for prizes.

Watch out for the unveiling of a new Loki statue by Madame Tussauds on Saturday morning and the fan favourite cosplay competition on Sunday, which promises lots of photo opportunities.

Where: Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 8pm

Admission: From $30; free for children under 12. Tickets available only online

Info: www.singaporecomiccon.com

