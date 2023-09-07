Arts Picks: Singapore Chinese Orchestra’s new season, contemporary dance fest and promenade theatre at Tampines

Affinity

Affinity is both the title of the Singapore Chinese Orchestra’s (SCO) opening gala concert and the theme for its 2023/2024 season.

Fans will be looking forward to this series of 14 ticketed productions as it is the first to be curated by principal conductor Quek Ling Kiong, who took over artistic leadership from maestro Yeh Tsung this year.

The gala will showcase the orchestra’s section leaders in three iconic concertos.

Concertmaster and strings section leader Li Baoshun will perform erhu concerto Red Plum Capriccio, while plucked strings section leader and sanxian principal Huang Guifang will feature in the Singapore premiere of Aleppo, a sanxian concerto by composer-in-residence Wang Chenwei.

Winds and percussion section leader and dizi principal Yin Zhiyang will play The Butterfly Dream.

There are plenty of other highlights coming up in the season as reopened borders mean international guests are on the programme again.

A new offering is the Masters series, which will showcase internationally renowned conductors. A familiar name, Qu Chunquan, is scheduled to return to conduct the SCO after 12 years with a concert on March 16.

Look out, too, for the season’s closing gala on June 8, Encounter: Liang Wern Fook’s Composition Showcase, with music curated by xinyao pioneer Dr Liang.

This guaranteed crowd-pleaser is co-presented with Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre and will be part of its Cultural Extravaganza 2024.

Where: Singapore Chinese Orchestra Concert Hall, Singapore Conference Hall, 7 Shenton Way

MRT: Downtown

When: Friday, 7.30pm

Admission: $20 to $80 from Sistic

Info: str.sg/iTJT

