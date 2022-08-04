Arts Picks: Singapore Chinese Orchestra, Fat Kids comedy, Ten Men Group art

Singapore Chinese Orchestra home and abroad

Five Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) musicians will perform in Germany with Nuremburg Symphony Orchestra under the baton of acclaimed Singaporean conductor Wong Kah Chun.

The Aug 6 performance, which is part of the Klassik Open Air annual series of concerts, is expected to draw an audience of more than 30,000. It will also be live-streamed online and on the Bayerischer Rundfunk (Bavarian Radio).

The SCO quintet comprises percussionist Benjamin Boo, Lee Jun Cheng on dizi (Chinese flute), Ma Huan on yangqin, Tan Manman on huqin and Zhang Yin on pipa.

As part of its Germany tour, the quintet will also celebrate Singapore's National Day with a performance at the Singapore Embassy in Berlin on Aug 8.

Wong will return to Singapore to conduct the full SCO of more than 80 musicians on Aug 20 in the concert, Kahchun Wong & SCO.

The programme will include Chinese composer Tan Dun's Fire Ritual and Pictures In An Exhibition, composed originally by Russia's Modest Mussorgsky and orchestrated by Wong into a sinfonia concertante for Chinese instruments and Chinese orchestra.

Where: Klassik Open Air live stream at str.sg/waBa; Kahchun Wong & SCO at SCO Concert Hall, 7 Shenton Way

MRT: Online/Tanjong Pagar

When: Aug 6, 8pm Germany time, 2am Singapore time (Klassik Open Air); Aug 20, 7.30pm (Kahchun Wong & SCO)

Admission: $38 to $68 for Kahchun Wong & SCO from Sistic's website

Info: This website

Fat Kids Are Harder To Kidnap