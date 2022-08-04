Arts Picks: Singapore Chinese Orchestra, Fat Kids comedy, Ten Men Group art

Singapore Chinese Orchestra home and abroad
Five Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) musicians will perform in Germany with Nuremburg Symphony Orchestra under the baton of acclaimed Singaporean conductor Wong Kah Chun.
The Aug 6 performance, which is part of the Klassik Open Air annual series of concerts, is expected to draw an audience of more than 30,000. It will also be live-streamed online and on the Bayerischer Rundfunk (Bavarian Radio).
The SCO quintet comprises percussionist Benjamin Boo, Lee Jun Cheng on dizi (Chinese flute), Ma Huan on yangqin, Tan Manman on huqin and Zhang Yin on pipa.
As part of its Germany tour, the quintet will also celebrate Singapore's National Day with a performance at the Singapore Embassy in Berlin on Aug 8.
Wong will return to Singapore to conduct the full SCO of more than 80 musicians on Aug 20 in the concert, Kahchun Wong & SCO.
The programme will include Chinese composer Tan Dun's Fire Ritual and Pictures In An Exhibition, composed originally by Russia's Modest Mussorgsky and orchestrated by Wong into a sinfonia concertante for Chinese instruments and Chinese orchestra.
Where: Klassik Open Air live stream at str.sg/waBa; Kahchun Wong & SCO at SCO Concert Hall, 7 Shenton Way
MRT: Online/Tanjong Pagar
When: Aug 6, 8pm Germany time, 2am Singapore time (Klassik Open Air); Aug 20, 7.30pm (Kahchun Wong & SCO)
Admission: $38 to $68 for Kahchun Wong & SCO from Sistic's website
Info: This website
Fat Kids Are Harder To Kidnap
Back in their 14th year, How Drama's comedy skits will mine the headlines for humour, from chicken shortages to Parliamentary untruth.
The show features 31 bite-size sketches in an hour, the order of which is decided on the spot by the audience - who will be at full capacity for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
How Drama is also tying up with home-grown distillery Compendium Spirits to take over the bar at theatre Wild Rice @ Funan.
Where: Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre, Wild Rice @ Funan, Level 4, 107 North Bridge Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Aug 11, 7.30pm; Aug 12 and 15, 3, 7.30 and 9.30pm
Admission: $35 from Peatix's website
Info: This website
Sojourns
This exhibition by Confluence Art Space brings together works by artists from Singapore's iconic Ten Men Group, who in the 1960s went on field trips to the region, taking inspiration from locales such as Java and Bali.
Among the 17 works on display are six never-before-seen paintings of Bali and Cambodia's Angkor Wat by Cultural Medallion recipient Lim Tze Peng; a batik scene of the Singapore River by Seah Kim Joo; and a nude by another Cultural Medallion recipient, Tan Choh Tee.
Also included is a rare surviving oil by the group's leader, Yeh Chi Wei, as well as works by pioneer female artists Lai Foong Moi and Chen Cheng Mei.
Where: Confluence Art Space, 02-29 Havelock 2, 2 Havelock Road
MRT: Chinatown
When: Till Aug 31, Wednesdays to Sundays, 1 to 6pm; Mondays, Tuesdays and public holidays by appointment. The gallery will be open to the public on Aug 8 and 9
Admission: Free
Info: Confluence Art Space's Facebook