Arts Picks: Singapore Art Week, pianist Zee Zee in concert

This exhibition of abstract paintings by Singapore artist Jay Ho reflects his fascination with astronomy.

Ho experiments with industrial pigments and resins. After each work is "completed" and left to dry, their various pigments might wrinkle and slip, or float and sink - allowing their textured landscapes, at once interstellar and microscopic-like - to evolve beyond what the artist could have envisioned.

"I tend to see myself as a facilitator of the happenings that occur in my works," Ho says. "It's just more rewarding working in this way."

His solo show at Gillman Barracks is curated by Chan + Hori Contemporary. Oumuamua, which is Hawaiian for "scout", is also the name of the first interstellar object to have been detected visiting the solar system.

At the leafy art enclave, visitors can also check out other Art Week exhibitions such as the Art Galleries Association Singapore's A World At Every Turn; and Oh! Open House's For The House; Against The House: Life Imitates Art, featuring artists such as Chen Wen Hsi, Kanchana Gupta and Anthony Chin.

Where: 1 Lock Road, 01-01 (Oumuamua's Tale); 7 Lock Road, 01-13 (A World At Every Turn); 9 Lock Road, 03-22 (For The House; Against The House: Life Imitates Art)

When: Till Jan 23, noon to 7pm (Oumuamua's Tale); various timings for the others

Admission: Free

Info: Website

Horizons