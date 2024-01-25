Arts Picks: Sing Lit Station events, Ding Yi Music Company and Red Dot Baroque’s collaborations

My Father Was A Rock Star!

Theatregoers will recognise writer-director-actress Aidli Mosbit, but fewer will know about her pop singer father Salleh Mosbit.

The theatre veteran shares an unexpected tidbit in a new podcast series, The Objects That Made Us. Her object is an old EP record made by her father when he was in a band called Les Kafilas, which was part of a 1960s music phenomenon called Pop Yeh Yeh – influenced by Western pop music of the time.

The home-grown music scene then was heaving, and there was a healthy number of Malay kampung boys who formed bands to play pop music.

Aidli will speak about her father and the Pop Yeh Yeh sensation at a talk on Feb 18 at the Grassroots Book Room.

The podcast, supported by the National Heritage Board, features some engaging human interest stories. Created by former Lianhe Zaobao reporters Amy Sim and Yap Seow Choong, it excavates history and heritage through the personal artefacts belonging to guests.

Another interesting episode features pop historian and collector Su Zhangkai, who talks about the thriving world of Chinese tabloids in post-war Singapore. He has lent some of his substantial memorabilia collection to the ongoing Wang Sha And Ye Feng exhibition at the Asian Film Archive.

Where: Grassroots Book Room, 25 Bukit Pasoh Road

When: Feb 18, 4pm

MRT: Outram Park

Admission: Free with registration at str.sg/GRoK

Info: E-mail Amy Sim on skokeng@yahoo.com

Make Your Own Book With Clara Chow And Call For Volunteers