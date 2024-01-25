Arts Picks: Sing Lit Station events, Ding Yi Music Company and Red Dot Baroque’s collaborations

My Father Was A Rock Star!
Theatregoers will recognise writer-director-actress Aidli Mosbit, but fewer will know about her pop singer father Salleh Mosbit.
The theatre veteran shares an unexpected tidbit in a new podcast series, The Objects That Made Us. Her object is an old EP record made by her father when he was in a band called Les Kafilas, which was part of a 1960s music phenomenon called Pop Yeh Yeh – influenced by Western pop music of the time.
The home-grown music scene then was heaving, and there was a healthy number of Malay kampung boys who formed bands to play pop music.
Aidli will speak about her father and the Pop Yeh Yeh sensation at a talk on Feb 18 at the Grassroots Book Room.
The podcast, supported by the National Heritage Board, features some engaging human interest stories. Created by former Lianhe Zaobao reporters Amy Sim and Yap Seow Choong, it excavates history and heritage through the personal artefacts belonging to guests.
Another interesting episode features pop historian and collector Su Zhangkai, who talks about the thriving world of Chinese tabloids in post-war Singapore. He has lent some of his substantial memorabilia collection to the ongoing Wang Sha And Ye Feng exhibition at the Asian Film Archive.
Where: Grassroots Book Room, 25 Bukit Pasoh Road
When: Feb 18, 4pm
MRT: Outram Park
Admission: Free with registration at str.sg/GRoK
Info: E-mail Amy Sim on skokeng@yahoo.com
Make Your Own Book With Clara Chow And Call For Volunteers
Join poet-editor Tse Hao Gang and writer Clara Chow for this hands-on discussion where participants can chat about writing and creation while making their own chapbooks.
Tse, who is working on his print and pamphlet initiative Paper Jam, is one of Sing Lit Station’s Jalan Besar Fellows for 2024.
Another Jalan Besar Fellow, muralist Anne Neo Hui Ting, is canvassing for ideas and volunteers for her community art project, Lit! Our Community Canvas, on Jan 28. If you have a favourite Singlit book and want to paint a wall, take part in her first brainstorming session and share some ideas.
Where: Sing Lit Station, 22 Dickson Road
When: Make Your Own Book, Jan 27, 1.30pm; Call For Volunteers, Jan 28, 10am
MRT: Jalan Besar
Admission: $10 for Make Your Own Book from peatix.com; free for Call For Volunteers
Info: www.singlitstation.com
Of Time And Classics
Ding Yi Music Company is teaming up with Taiwan’s Taoyuan Chinese Orchestra for the second edition of this series.
Of Time And Classics revisits traditional Chinese chamber music with its programme, which includes Spring Dawn On The Emerald Lake and Fishermen’s Song Of Victory.
There will be an unexpected bonus for one lucky audience member. Vote for your favourite work of the evening and you could win a painting by Chinese painter Ren Jianhui, which is valued at more than $10,000. The work is donated by Qiu Zhai Art Foundation.
Where: Victoria Concert Hall, 11 Empress Place
When: Jan 28, 7.30pm
MRT: Raffles Place
Admission: $28 and $38 from Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Info: www.dingyimusic.com/of-time-and-classics-2
Sprezzatura
International collaborations are back in full swing on the concert scene. Red Dot Baroque, Singapore’s first professional baroque ensemble, is teaming up with guest musicians from Italian orchestra La Risonanza for an evening of music played with unusual instruments.
This concert will feature, among other rarities, the theorbo (long-necked lute) and sackbut (baroque trombone). Expect to hear period-authentic deliveries of the programme of songs of love and heartbreak by Monteverdi, Cavalli and Strozz.
Where: The Arts House Chamber, 1 Old Parliament Lane
When: Jan 28, 7.30pm
MRT: Raffles Place/City Hall
Admission: $35 from Eventbrite
Info: www.reddotbaroque.com/concerts