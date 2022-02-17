Arts Picks: Sing Lit Blk Party, Objectifs exhibition, The Blissful Deception opera

Sing Lit Blk Party

At this one-day SingLit event, sit in on discussions on climate change and the SingLit multiverse. Speakers range from Esther Vincent Xueming, author of the ecofeminist poetry collection Red Earth (2021), to novelist Balli Kaur Jaswal to writer-director Lee Thean-jeen.

A trivia extravaganza, as well as a two-part workshop on mental health exploring forgiveness, love and letting go, are some of the other highlights.

All the events will take place on-site, with panel discussions and the trivia quiz also open to online audiences for free.

Where: Happen @ Jalan Besar, 27A Jalan Besar; Sing Lit Station, 22 Dickson Road; Sing Lit Station's Facebook page

MRT: Jalan Besar/Rochor

When: Feb 26, various timings from 10am to 4pm

Admission: Free; $5 refundable entry ticket for physical attendees; $30 for workshops. Register for panel discussions, workshop and trivia quiz. There is limited capacity for on-site events and the trivia quiz.

Info: Sing Lit Blk Party's Facebook page

The Blissful Deception