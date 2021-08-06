Arts Picks: Sculpture exhibition, virtual magic show, doodle date

reTHINGing Materiality - Contemporary Sculpture

Check out sculptures, ceramics, installation and new media work in this exhibition by the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) and Sculpture Society (Singapore).

The showcase spotlights 35 emerging and established sculptors who have responded to the theme of materiality.

Highlights range from Subashri Sankarasubramanian's Eat My Smelly Flowers, featuring photographic stills on four television monitors; to Chen Yanyi's Geo-Palmistry, a silicone, acrylic sheet and LED work that explores the relationship between personal memory and place.

Where: Lim Hak Tai Gallery and the window showcase facing Bencoolen Street; Nafa Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street; online at the Red Marker website

When: Till Aug 22, 11am to 7pm; closed on Mondays and public holidays

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts website

Playing The Hand



PHOTO: YAIS YUSMAN



This virtual magic show by young illusionists Darren Tien and Jerryl Tan will interweave personal stories with illusions and sleight of hand, against the backdrop of a cosy living room.

Where: Online

When: Aug 6 to 8, 13 and 14, 8pm; and Aug 15, 4pm

Admission: $30

Info: Visit The Esplanade's website

National Day Multilingual Doodle Date



PHOTO: LIN HUIYI



In this live stream hosted by language learning app Dim Sum Warriors, children can learn words in Chinese, Malay, Tamil and English while drawing funny cartoons.

Participants will be asked to suggest things for cartoonist Colin Goh to draw. Then, everyone will draw with him while learning Chinese, Malay, Tamil and English words with the help of co-host Woo Yen Yen, Chinese teacher Jennie Hsiao, author Maria Mahat and theatre artiste Grace Kalaiselvi.

Married couple Dr Woo and Goh are the creators of the app and the Dim Sum Warriors graphic novel series, which tells the story of gongfu fighting dumplings.

Where: Online

When: Aug 7, 10.30 to 11.30 am

Admission: Free. Sign up at the Dim Sum Warriors website. After signing up, participants will be e-mailed a link to the Facebook group