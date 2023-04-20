Arts Picks: SAM’s public art trails, ACM’s refreshed textiles display, and kebaya fashions

The Singapore Art Museum’s (SAM) new artworks will test your dedication to contemporary arts because they are scattered around Tanjong Pagar.

Port/raits Of Tanjong Pagar: Encounters With Art In The Neighbourhood comprises six works spread across SAM’s new home at Tanjong Pagar Distripark, Everton Park and Duxton Plain Park.

The most fun and Instagram-friendly installations are Divaagar’s Everfowl Estate and Isabella Teng’s Little Islands.

Divaagar’s cheeky work, located at Everton Park, features architecture modelled after neighbourhood buildings with fat chickens occupying the spaces. Be patient and you can shoot live jungle fowl wandering past the installation.

Teng’s anamorphic murals are at Tanjong Pagar Plaza. The ground-floor mural recreates a beach scene across walls, pipes and pillars. Stand at various spots and you can match up arcs of colour across the ceiling. The work on the third floor is an Instagram magnet – the mural across a long parapet is matched to the surrounding scenery.

Singapore Deviation: Wander With Art Through The Rail Corridor offers one of the best works in this clutch of new commissions. Film-maker Tan Pin Pin’s walk walk (Singapore Deviation version) includes a 27-minute film, which screens five times a day in a tiny room at Kampong Bahru Bus Terminal. The film focuses on people and their relationship to walking. The most intriguing is artist Amanda Heng, who has turned walking into an art practice.

This trail also has the most far-flung work. Sookoon Ang’s Moonlight, a bronze cast form at Wessex Estate, is accessible only via a dirt track.

It is commendable that SAM is commissioning so many local artists and working on public outreach for contemporary art, which can sometimes seem inaccessible to the man in the street.

Where: Tanjong Pagar and Rail Corridor

MRT: Tanjong Pagar/Outram Park

When: Till March 9, 2025

Admission: Free

Info: singaporeartmuseum.sg

