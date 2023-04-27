Arts Picks: Sacred music, Ghatam performance and charity art exhibition

A Tapestry Of Sacred Music

From Byzantine chants to Sufi devotional songs, the Esplanade’s 14th edition of A Tapestry Of Sacred Music gathers the world’s religious music in its halls, at no charge to audiences.

The festival takes place this weekend, and gives rare access to music often cloistered within places of worship around the world.

Father Nikodimos Kabarnos from Greece will meditate on the Creation and the parting of the Red Sea. His Byzantine melismatic chants differ from the Roman Catholic Gregorian form. While the latter focuses on praise, glorification and petition for mercy, Eastern Orthodox music more resembles narrative sermons, drawing on imagery and stories of historical narratives.

There are also Kaguras (ceremonial dance) from Tokyo’s Shinto shrines and songs from First Nations communities in Northern Australia.

Tibetan monks of Sang-ngag Choekhor Dargyeling Monastery in India have also been invited to showcase their chod tantric songs, meant to severe all attachment from the ego.

The Esplanade’s festival producer Tan Xianghui says: “The sounds differ in accordance with the needs of the believers. They may be ecstatic with joyful praise, or resolute and affirming, or heartrending in sorrow.

“And yet, because these musical practices are inspired by the concept of a higher power and refined over generations of devotional practice, they are also some of humankind’s most intriguing and moving expressions.”

Where: The Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade/City Hall

When: Friday to Monday, various timings

Admission: Free

Bhaskareeyam 2023