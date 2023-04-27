Arts Picks: Sacred music, Ghatam performance and charity art exhibition

A Tapestry Of Sacred Music
From Byzantine chants to Sufi devotional songs, the Esplanade’s 14th edition of A Tapestry Of Sacred Music gathers the world’s religious music in its halls, at no charge to audiences.
The festival takes place this weekend, and gives rare access to music often cloistered within places of worship around the world.
Father Nikodimos Kabarnos from Greece will meditate on the Creation and the parting of the Red Sea. His Byzantine melismatic chants differ from the Roman Catholic Gregorian form. While the latter focuses on praise, glorification and petition for mercy, Eastern Orthodox music more resembles narrative sermons, drawing on imagery and stories of historical narratives.
There are also Kaguras (ceremonial dance) from Tokyo’s Shinto shrines and songs from First Nations communities in Northern Australia.
Tibetan monks of Sang-ngag Choekhor Dargyeling Monastery in India have also been invited to showcase their chod tantric songs, meant to severe all attachment from the ego.
The Esplanade’s festival producer Tan Xianghui says: “The sounds differ in accordance with the needs of the believers. They may be ecstatic with joyful praise, or resolute and affirming, or heartrending in sorrow.
“And yet, because these musical practices are inspired by the concept of a higher power and refined over generations of devotional practice, they are also some of humankind’s most intriguing and moving expressions.”
Where: The Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
When: Friday to Monday, various timings
Admission: Free
Bhaskareeyam 2023
Indian classical dance, music and theatre company Bhaskar’s Arts Academy returns with its annual festival Bhaskareeyam, serving up a slew of music and dance acts curated by its artistic director Meenakshy Bhaskar.
The highlight act this year is world-renowned musician and composer “Ghatam” S. Karthick and his five-man ensemble Heartbeat Ensemble.
Maestro Karthick plays the Ghatam, a narrow-mouthed earthenware water pot used as a percussion instrument in India.
The performance on Labour Day will include some of his most popular original compositions, such as Charukesi and Yaanai Mugane.
This year’s festival also features father-daughter duo Murali Mohan Kalvakalva, who is based in Bangkok, and Pavanee Kalvakalva, who is based in Bangalore. They premiere their dance Kathak ki Khanak (Sounds Of Kathak).
Where: Goodman Arts Centre Black Box, 90 Goodman Road, and Victoria Concert Hall, 11 Empress Place
MRT: Mountbatten/City Hall
When: Friday to Monday, various timings
Admission: From $20
Art To Heart: A Charity Art Exhibition
More than 40 artworks from at least 30 artists, including painter Boo Sze Yang and sculptor Han Sai Por, will be on show at art salon The Culture Story, as part of an effort to raise funds for creative arts therapy programmes.
The art exhibition is organised by charity The Red Pencil, which helps those who have been through traumatic life circumstances.
Other artists exhibited include Yoko Choi, Dawn Ng, Milenko Prvacki and Yeo Tze Yang.
The Culture Story has sponsored the venue pro-bono and the exhibition will be open to the public from Friday to Sunday.
Mr Chong Huai Seng, co-founder of The Culture Story, says: “It is probably the first time so many artists in Singapore have come together to contribute their artwork for a worthy cause.”
Where: The Culture Story, Thye Hong Centre, 2 Leng Kee Road
MRT: Redhill
When: Friday to Sunday, noon to 6pm
Admission: Free