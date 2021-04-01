Arts Picks: Sacred music at Esplanade, Chinese calligraphy, photo show at Objectifs

Taoist ceremonial arts at the Esplanade's A Tapestry Of Sacred Music festival.
The Esplanade's annual festival of sacred music returns with a diverse slate of performances and workshops. These range from Taoist Ceremonial Arts, featuring music and Taoist martial arts, to A Feather On The Breath Of God, where the music of German mystic Hildegard von Bingen will be performed by a Singapore ensemble and a Turkish ney flute player.

At the Esplanade Concourse, visitors can also listen to chants from the Thai Buddhist, Mahayana Buddhist and Hindu Vedic traditions, as well as a Quranic recitation.

