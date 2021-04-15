Arts picks: Regret nothing at French tribute concert to Edith Piaf

(Clockwise from left) Maya Raisha, Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai, Mina Ellen Kaye and Hossan Leong in Sing'theatre's Edith Piaf tribute revue No Regrets.PHOTO: YU KHING POH
No Regrets

Travel to Europe may be off the books for now, but get as close as you can to an evening in a Paris cabaret with Sing'theatre's tribute to Edith Piaf, France's most iconic chanteuse.

The company marks its 15th anniversary with the revival of this revue, first produced in 2007. Its line-up includes local thespians Hossan Leong, Mina Ellen Kaye and Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai. Eighteen-year-old Maya Raisha also makes her stage debut.

They will perform 20 songs from the repertoire of Piaf, a legendary but troubled singer nicknamed "The Sparrow", including her signature numbers La Vie En Rose (Life In Pink) and Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien (No Regrets).

Where: Alliance Francaise Theatre, 1 Sarkies Road

MRT: Newton

When: Till April 25, Tuesdays to Fridays, 6.30 and 9pm; Saturdays, 4 and 8pm; Sundays, 3 and 7pm

Admission: $75 via Sistic (call 6348 5555 or go to the Sistic website)

Info: Sing'theatre's website

I Am Kumar


PHOTO: COURTESY OF DREAM ACADEMY

Popular comedian and drag queen Kumar had his show Vote Kumar cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but returns with a vengeance later this month in this Dream Academy feature. As SingapoRediscovers itself, so does he.

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

MRT: City Hall

When: April 29 to May 23, various timings

Admission: $85 from this site

Info: Dream Academy's website

TM


TM, by Belgian theatre company Ontroerend Goed, is about an omnipresent global movement that has successful worldwide operation. PHOTOS: GUINNESS FRATEUR

A secret cell of an invisible, omnipresent global movement called TM has executed a successful worldwide operation. They welcome potential members to attend an explorative talk - with no obligations. Or so they say.

This work on human connection by Belgian theatre company Ontroerend Goed, a late addition to the Esplanade's Studios season, is a live online performance for a single audience member at a time.

Where: Online

When: Next Wednesday (April 21) to April 25, 8 to 10.45pm; April 28 to May 2, 9 to 11.45pm

Admission: $20 from Sistic

Info: For ages 13 and above. For more information, go to the Esplanade website

