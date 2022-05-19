Arts Picks: Post-pandemic art, Lasalle graduation show, reconstructing the colonial narrative

Causal Curiosity by Jamie Teo
A contemplation of time spent in introspection during the pandemic best describes Jamie Teo's new exhibition, Causal Curiosity, at Art Porters Gallery.
In one work, To Better Daze, a series of seven paintings, the artist likens the uncertainty of the Covid-19 period to her new work.
In her artist's statement, she says: "As time passes, days begin to turn hazy and weeks turn into months, similar to the colours in these paintings which appear to dissipate or emerge out from greys. They represent a dazed-like state of mind with no end in sight."
In another work called Endless Reflections, she confronts her state of mind. "During this strange period of time, the mirror becomes almost like a trap that is calling out for my attention, but I began to enjoy the practice of not looking at myself every day, as if I was released from the urge of seeing myself."
Causal Curiosity is the 26-year-old's second solo show.
Where: Art Porters Gallery, 64 Spottiswoode Park Road
When: Till May 29, 10.30am to 7pm, Tuesdays to Sundays; Mondays by appointment
MRT: Outram Park
Admission: Free
Info: Art Porters' website
Forget Me, Forget Me Not by Priyageetha Dia
Artist Priyageetha Dia'ssolo exhibition at Yeo Workshop in Gillman Barracks is her third since graduating from Lasalle College of the Arts with a Bachelor of Arts degree in fine arts in 2017.
An installation features a single computer-generated protagonist with female bodily attributes. Curator Anca Rujoiu, 38, says it "is a plea for new forms and ethics of remembrance by an artist whose use of technology consciously dismisses its claims to neutrality and immateriality".
Dia, 29, also uses a text from the 1920s that outlines the process of Indian labour migration that formed the workforce in rubber plantations in colonial Malaya as the basis for this research-based work. With this, she imagines a future and past to create her own multimedia post-colonial narrative and constructs her own speculative historical archive.
Where: Yeo Workshop, 01-25 Gillman Barracks, 47 Malan Road
When: May 21 to June 26, Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 7pm; closed on Sundays and Mondays
MRT: Labrador Park
Admission: Free
Info: Yeo Workshop's website
The Lasalle Show Exhibition 2022
More than 600 graduates from Lasalle College of the Arts' Master of Arts, Bachelor of Arts and Diploma in Fine Arts programmes will present their best works. The annual affair sees the arts institution open its galleries at its McNally Campus from May 20.
It may also be where new stars of the art world will be discovered. Lasalle's alumni include renowned artists such as Amanda Heng, Genevieve Chua and Shubigi Rao.
The exhibition will also showcase the works of students from the design, film, animation, dance, music, theatre and art therapy departments in locations around the school.
Where: Lasalle College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street
When: May 20to June 1, noon to 8pm daily
MRT: Rochor
Admission: Free
Info: Lasalle College of the Arts' website