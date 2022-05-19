Arts Picks: Post-pandemic art, Lasalle graduation show, reconstructing the colonial narrative

Causal Curiosity by Jamie Teo

A contemplation of time spent in introspection during the pandemic best describes Jamie Teo's new exhibition, Causal Curiosity, at Art Porters Gallery.

In one work, To Better Daze, a series of seven paintings, the artist likens the uncertainty of the Covid-19 period to her new work.

In her artist's statement, she says: "As time passes, days begin to turn hazy and weeks turn into months, similar to the colours in these paintings which appear to dissipate or emerge out from greys. They represent a dazed-like state of mind with no end in sight."

In another work called Endless Reflections, she confronts her state of mind. "During this strange period of time, the mirror becomes almost like a trap that is calling out for my attention, but I began to enjoy the practice of not looking at myself every day, as if I was released from the urge of seeing myself."

Causal Curiosity is the 26-year-old's second solo show.

Where: Art Porters Gallery, 64 Spottiswoode Park Road

When: Till May 29, 10.30am to 7pm, Tuesdays to Sundays; Mondays by appointment

MRT: Outram Park

Admission: Free

Info: Art Porters' website

Forget Me, Forget Me Not by Priyageetha Dia