Arts Picks: Play games at Small Big Dreamers, Ding Yi's live concert and ITI's graduation show

Small Big Dreamers

Walk through the passageway connecting the Supreme Court and City Hall wings of the National Gallery Singapore and you cannot miss the hairy red wall.

It is the on-site interactive element of the museum's biennial children's festival Small Big Dreamers, which, for its second edition, has had to go mostly digital.

Book a time slot for a visit and kids can learn about still life drawing, inspired by Nanyang artist Georgette Chen's paintings of tropical fruits. Purchase an activity pack ($5), which comes with stickers and colour pencils.

There are also two interactive, non-touch games, using technology similar to the Kinect and Wii games which allow visitors to "colour" and "create" a painting using gestures and body movements. Watch how it works in our video at str.sg/JLMg.

Where: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St. Andrew's Road

When: Till March 28, 2021

MRT: City Hall

Admission: Free with registration at str.sg/JLkG. Pay for materials.

Info: str.sg/JLkN

Together We Stand, Live Again!

Ding Yi Music Company is inviting audiences to vote for what they would like to listen to at the group's first live concert in 11 months. There is a list of 50 pieces and audience can vote for their 10 favourite ones.

It is also a chance for music lovers to be fully immersed in the live experience as they will be seated among the performers with social distancing measures in place.

Where: Stamford Arts Centre Black Box, 155 Waterloo Street

When: Nov 15, 2 and 5pm

MRT: Bugis

Admission: $30 from str.sg/JLkb

Info: str.sg/JLkE

FIVE

The Intercultural Theatre Institute marks its 20th anniversary this year and the 2020 graduating cohort reflects the institution's regional reach. The five students hail from India, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan.

Five is a hybrid production which combines live theatre with streaming on the Zoom platform. Directed by Singaporean arts veteran Kok Heng Leun, it addresses questions about human isolation.

Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio and Zoom

When: Nov 13 and 14, 8pm with a 3pm matinee on Nov 14

MRT: Esplanade

Admission: Theatre Studio tickets at $25, Zoom at $15 from Peatix

Info: hiti.edu.sg/events/five