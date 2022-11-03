Arts Picks: Pianist Martha Argerich, Mina Kaye’s concert and Slava’s Snowshow

Martha Argerich and Friends in Singapore
Legendary Argentine pianist Martha Argerich, 81, is headlining her first festival here at the Esplanade Concert Hall.
Described by The Washington Post as a pianist who plays the instrument “perhaps better than anyone else on Earth”, she will be performing with family and friends from Monday to Wednesday.
Her programme features Romantic-era pieces from Beethoven to Wagner. Together with the Orchestra of the Music Makers, she will also present Robert Schumann’s Concerto In A Minor. Argerich is said to be at her most expressive and virtuosic when playing Schumann.
Also playing are her 14-year-old grandson, David Chen, and the newly crowned Van Cliburn Competition winner, 18-year-old Korean pianist Yunchan Lim. His performance of Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 3 In D Minor in the final round of the competition brought the conductor to tears.
Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
When: Monday to Wednesday, 8.15pm
Admission: $88 to $288 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Info: str.sg/wjPV
Mina Kaye: Live in Concert
Actress Mina Kaye, fresh from her vibrant performance as Judy Garland in Pangdemonium’s End Of The Rainbow, is back with a solo concert. Her last concert eight years ago was sold out.
This one-night gig is staged by Sight Lines Entertainment to celebrate its 10th anniversary and the programme includes show-stopping ballads, and well-known numbers from familiar musicals, such as Wicked and Grease. Expect a dazzling diva turn from Kaye.
Where: Drama Centre Theatre, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street
MRT: Bugis
When: Nov 18, 8pm
Admission: $55 to $85
Info: www.sightlines.com.sg
Slava’s Snowshow
This non-verbal spectacle, which has been entertaining audiences worldwide since 1993, returns to Singapore for its third run.
Russian clown Slava Polunin’s production presents a group of clowns navigating a surreal world. They stumble into a blizzard and encounter audience-size spider webs while tricking and fighting one another. Through it all, a story of melancholy and friendship emerges.
Suitable for all ages, Slava’s Snowshow may just persuade you to see things from the perspective of clowns.
Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Till Nov 13, various timings
Admission: $68 to $148
Info: str.sg/wjP9