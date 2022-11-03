Arts Picks: Pianist Martha Argerich, Mina Kaye’s concert and Slava’s Snowshow

Martha Argerich and Friends in Singapore

Legendary Argentine pianist Martha Argerich, 81, is headlining her first festival here at the Esplanade Concert Hall.

Described by The Washington Post as a pianist who plays the instrument “perhaps better than anyone else on Earth”, she will be performing with family and friends from Monday to Wednesday.

Her programme features Romantic-era pieces from Beethoven to Wagner. Together with the Orchestra of the Music Makers, she will also present Robert Schumann’s Concerto In A Minor. Argerich is said to be at her most expressive and virtuosic when playing Schumann.

Also playing are her 14-year-old grandson, David Chen, and the newly crowned Van Cliburn Competition winner, 18-year-old Korean pianist Yunchan Lim. His performance of Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 3 In D Minor in the final round of the competition brought the conductor to tears.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade/City Hall

When: Monday to Wednesday, 8.15pm

Admission: $88 to $288 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

Info: str.sg/wjPV

