Arts Picks: Paintings by pioneer Chen Wen Hsi and newcomer Vanessa Liem

One River, Unique Waters at Confluence Art Space

On show are five Chinese ink paintings by pioneer Singapore artist Chen Wen Hsi as well as works by four artists who were also Chen's students - Chen Cheng Mei, Chia Yu Chian, Earl Lu Ming Teh and Goh Beng Kwan.

Chen's featured works, which were painted in the 1970s and 1980s, depict animals - a favourite subject of the artist, who taught at the Chinese High School and subsequently at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.

Of note are the works of Malaysian artist Chia, which represent both the influence of Chen, and Chia's years of study later at the Ecole Nationale des Beaux Arts (School of Fine Arts) in Paris between 1959 and 1962. It was there he picked up the skill of working with a thick layer of pigment applied directly to the canvas - also known as impasto - for which he became known.

Where: 02-29 Havelock 2, 2 Havelock Road

When: Till June 26. Wednesdays to Sundays, 1 to 6pm; Mondays, Tuesdays and public holidays by appointment

MRT: Clarke Quay

Admission: Free

Info: E-mail cheekeong@confluenceartspace.com or call 9684-9233

Second Movement at STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery