Arts Picks: Paintings by Ong Kim Seng; Kumar Unmasked; opera and dance

The Mind Beholds: Ong Kim Seng's New Watercolours

This exhibition showcases 15 recent works by Singapore's watercolour master Ong Kim Seng.

There is much to admire here - from the beauty of tropical sunlight on concrete in Mohammed Sultan Road (2021) and Riverside Balcony (2021), to the elaborate, rustic brickwork depicted in Nepalese landscapes such as Thamel Street, Nepal (2020).

Ong, 76, is a Cultural Medallionrecipient and a member of the prestigious American Watercolour Society.

Where: artcommune gallery, 01-01, 76 Bras Basah Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Till Sept 26, noon to 7pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: Art Commune's website

liTHE 2021



PHOTO: CRISPIAN CHAN



Check out some experimental dance performances by artistes from T.H.E Second Company - the semi-professional training arm of home-grown T.H.E Dance Company.

LiTHE, an annual showcase in its 10th year, is also an incubation programme for choreographers. This year's event features works by Nah Jieying, Goh Jia Yin, Maybelle Lek and Klievert Jon Junia Mendoza which speak to our turbulent times.

Where: Goodman Arts Centre Black Box, 90 Goodman Road; online

MRT: Mountbatten

When: Thursday (Sept 16) to Saturday (Sept 18), various timings. Live stream on Sept 17 and 18

Admission: $12 (live stream); $28 (in-venue) via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to Sistic's website)

Info: Sistic's website

No Tenors Allowed V2.0



PHOTOS: CRISPIAN CHAN, TENG XIANG TING



In Western opera, the tenor is often regarded as the main romantic interest.

But in this show by Singaporean opera singers Martin Ng and Teng Xiang Ting, you can expect the baritone to swoop in - singing with the soprano voice in situations that are not only romantic, but also conspiratorial, dramatic and more.

Baritone Ng and soprano Teng will perform duets from Verdi's La Traviata, Rigoletto, Donizetti's Don Pasquale, Rossini's The Barber of Seville and Leoncavallo's I Pagliacci, among others.

The show, which will unfold against an intimate theatrical setting, is directed by Tang Xinxin, narrated by Shridar Mani and presented by Lirica Arts.

Where: Victoria Concert Hall

When: Sunday (Sept 19), 4pm

Admission: From $20 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to Sistic's website)

Info: Sistic's website

Kumar Unmasked



PHOTO: BASE ENTERTAINMENT ASIA & RA RA PRODUCTIONS



Singapore comedian Kumar takes on the Sands Theatre for the first time.

The 90-minute show will see the famous comic, host and drag queen poke fun at life during the pandemic.

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Till Sept 26, 4pm (weekends) and 8pm (Fridays to Sundays)

Admission: From $58

Info: Marina Bay Sands' website