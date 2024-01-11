Arts Picks: Outdoor escape room, watercolour show of Singapore scenes and Annalu’s mandalas

GoDECK: ARTventure @ Bras Basah



Grab your detective hats and get ready to solve a series of cryptic clues and puzzles to discover some of the best-kept secrets in Bras Basah and Bugis.

Co-presented by Deck Photography Art Centre and Hidden.sg, the month-long adventure uses an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot on WhatsApp to provide challenges.

Spread across 12 checkpoints, the experience takes participants on a journey through the lesser known side of Singapore’s arts and cultural district.

Vouchers from home-grown businesses – such as Korean fast-food restaurant Jinjja Chicken, and bookstores Basheer Graphic Books and Maha Yu Yi – are among the prizes up for grabs. Early Bird Draw prizes for January include cash and GR.iD Singapore shopping centre e-vouchers.

There is also a fund-raising element to the outdoor escape room, as 25 per cent of the ticket proceeds will go towards the #Buildeck Fundraising Campaign to construct a new photography arts centre at 120A Prinsep Street.

Where: Various locations in Bras Basah and Bugis

MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis

When: Till Jan 31

Admission: $25

Info: str.sg/4QWvh

Hues Of The Same River

