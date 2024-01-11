Arts Picks: Outdoor escape room, watercolour show of Singapore scenes and Annalu’s mandalas

GoDECK: ARTventure @ Bras Basah
Grab your detective hats and get ready to solve a series of cryptic clues and puzzles to discover some of the best-kept secrets in Bras Basah and Bugis.
Co-presented by Deck Photography Art Centre and Hidden.sg, the month-long adventure uses an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot on WhatsApp to provide challenges.
Spread across 12 checkpoints, the experience takes participants on a journey through the lesser known side of Singapore’s arts and cultural district.
Vouchers from home-grown businesses – such as Korean fast-food restaurant Jinjja Chicken, and bookstores Basheer Graphic Books and Maha Yu Yi – are among the prizes up for grabs. Early Bird Draw prizes for January include cash and GR.iD Singapore shopping centre e-vouchers.
There is also a fund-raising element to the outdoor escape room, as 25 per cent of the ticket proceeds will go towards the #Buildeck Fundraising Campaign to construct a new photography arts centre at 120A Prinsep Street.
Where: Various locations in Bras Basah and Bugis
MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis
When: Till Jan 31
Admission: $25
Info: str.sg/4QWvh
Hues Of The Same River
Showcasing Singapore’s transformation over time, Hues Of The Same River exhibits 13 works from Cultural Medallion recipient Ong Kim Seng and the late watercolour pioneer Gog Sing Hooi. The exhibition is presented by Confluence Art Space.
Eight paintings of early Singapore by Gog depict the Singapore River and Thian Hock Keng Temple, as well as scenes no longer visible now. Complementing it are five paintings by Ong, who depicts modern Singapore in a style highly inspired by Gog.
A highlight of the exhibition is the 89.5cm by 119cm painting of the civic district by Ong, showing a vibrant bird’s-eye view of the area.
Where: 02-29 Havelock 2, 2 Havelock Road
MRT: Clarke Quay/Chinatown
When: Jan 12 to 28, Wednesdays to Sundays, 1 to 6pm; closed on Mondays and Tuesdays
Admission: Free
Info: str.sg/wqE9v
Blooming
Italian artist Annalu Boeretto, known mostly as Annalu, opens her first solo exhibition, Blooming, in Singapore with nine new works.
Her iconic, vividly coloured mandalas use different mediums and varying elements, from resins to cement, to create new textures. Known for her ethereal style, her works appear to have no beginning or end, combining a sense of whimsy with near architectural precision to the curves of the mandalas.
Born in Venice, Annalu draws inspiration from nature and ancient Italian techniques, using them to invite art lovers into moments between reality and fantasy.
Where: 01-36E/F Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road
MRT: City Hall/Esplanade
When: Till Jan 31, 11am to 9pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: str.sg/sALj