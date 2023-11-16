Arts Picks: Objectifs’ 20th anniversary, Mari Kita Main Wayang, The Last Mile Concert

Making Space



Celebrating its 20th anniversary, independent visual arts centre Objectifs will showcase different moments from its history. Its focus on photography and film in the Singaporean community has made room for visual storytelling and conversations that affect artists and art.

Paying homage to the photographers and film-makers who made Objectifs the arts stalwart that it is, the exhibition reflects on two decades of history and growth.

Among the established artists it has worked with are Darren Soh, Robert Zhao Renhui and Amanda Heng. It has also supported emerging artists Zulkhairi Zulkiflee, Woong Soak Teng and Marvin Tang.

The success of the independent arts space has led to plans to expand its premises in March 2024. The expansion will allow Objectifs to offer several new programmes, such as the Junior Lab, a visual literacy workshop for teens and children, and artist residencies that support artists with developing projects.

Where: Chapel Gallery, 155 Middle Road

MRT: Bencoolen/Bras Basah

When: Until Dec 16, Tuesdays to Saturdays, noon to 7pm; Sundays, noon to 4pm

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/ixZp

Mari Kita Main Wayang