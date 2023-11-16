Arts Picks: Objectifs’ 20th anniversary, Mari Kita Main Wayang, The Last Mile Concert

Making Space
Celebrating its 20th anniversary, independent visual arts centre Objectifs will showcase different moments from its history. Its focus on photography and film in the Singaporean community has made room for visual storytelling and conversations that affect artists and art.
Paying homage to the photographers and film-makers who made Objectifs the arts stalwart that it is, the exhibition reflects on two decades of history and growth.
Among the established artists it has worked with are Darren Soh, Robert Zhao Renhui and Amanda Heng. It has also supported emerging artists Zulkhairi Zulkiflee, Woong Soak Teng and Marvin Tang.
The success of the independent arts space has led to plans to expand its premises in March 2024. The expansion will allow Objectifs to offer several new programmes, such as the Junior Lab, a visual literacy workshop for teens and children, and artist residencies that support artists with developing projects.
Where: Chapel Gallery, 155 Middle Road
MRT: Bencoolen/Bras Basah
When: Until Dec 16, Tuesdays to Saturdays, noon to 7pm; Sundays, noon to 4pm
Admission: Free
Info: str.sg/ixZp
Mari Kita Main Wayang
A love letter to the richness of Peranakan history and culture, this play-within-a-play follows a group of Peranakans who come together to stage the ambitious Empat Bini script. As the story unfolds, so does a narrative of power dynamics among the actors.
Performed in a mix of English and Baba Melayu, a creole dialect spoken by Singaporean Peranakans, the play highlights the importance of seeing Peranakan stories represented on stage, told in the form of Peranakan theatre. English surtitles will be available during the performance.
The play is an adaptation of a 1994 script by Felix Chia, who grew up in a traditional Baba household. It has been transcreated by Zulfadli Rashid and is directed by Alvin Tan, who also directed the production in 1994.
Where: Singtel Waterfront Theatre, 8 Raffles Avenue
MRT: Esplanade
When: Friday, 8pm; Saturday and Sunday, 2.30 and 8pm
Admission: From $45
Info: str.sg/ixZc
The Last Mile Concert 2023
Enjoy a night of soul-stirring music with multi-award-winning pianist Azariah Tan, jazz vocalist Joanna Dong, singer-guitarist Teo Poh Yin, the renowned Lorong Boys and the innovative M’Ode Wind Quintet.
Presented by the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore, the evening offers entertainment for a good cause. Proceeds from the concert will go towards aiding patients on terminal discharge as part of their end-of-life journey. This includes support for palliative care.
Where: Concert Hall, School of the Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: Nov 30, 7pm
Admission: From $38
Info: sistic.com.sg/events/mile1123