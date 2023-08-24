Arts Picks: NFT art exhibition, female artist panel and toy collectibles for adults

Notes From The Ether

The ArtScience Museum dips its toes into the realm of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and art generated by artificial intelligence (AI) with this exhibition featuring 20 international artists. The mix of interactive and installation works spans seven galleries in the museum.

Co-curated by independent curator Clara Peh and ArtScience Museum curator Deborah Lim, the exhibition seeks to explore the future ramifications of how technology affects art.

For Ms Peh, the show is an expansion of her longer-term curatorial work in emerging technologies. She says: “The exhibition is a timely reflection of the art of our time and we hope it will also be a platform to raise questions on what is to come.”

Ms Lim adds that the artists they worked with have adopted new technology to push the boundaries of their artistic practices in diverse ways. “The interdependence of humans and technology is symbolic to me of a desire for constant progress and innovation, and the ambiguity of how far we’d allow technology to take over our lives is a fascinating point for consideration in future,” she says.

Among the artists are jo + kapi, a collaboration between Singaporean media artists Jo Ho and Kapilan Naidu. They met at a group exhibition and found overlapping interests in generative art, AI and the rapid transformation modes creating and consuming digital art.

Their artwork Enzyme 1.2 allows visitors to choose and “purchase” one of five AI-generated NFT artworks through a QR code. The process degrades the digital files over time, questioning the constant trading and transference of digital media as a result of the NFT marketplace.

Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

When: Until Sept 24, 10am to 7pm daily

Admission: From $6 for single exhibition, from $37 for full museum

MRT: Bayfront

Info: str.sg/i5v6

