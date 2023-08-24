Arts Picks: NFT art exhibition, female artist panel and toy collectibles for adults

Notes From The Ether
The ArtScience Museum dips its toes into the realm of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and art generated by artificial intelligence (AI) with this exhibition featuring 20 international artists. The mix of interactive and installation works spans seven galleries in the museum.
Co-curated by independent curator Clara Peh and ArtScience Museum curator Deborah Lim, the exhibition seeks to explore the future ramifications of how technology affects art.
For Ms Peh, the show is an expansion of her longer-term curatorial work in emerging technologies. She says: “The exhibition is a timely reflection of the art of our time and we hope it will also be a platform to raise questions on what is to come.”
Ms Lim adds that the artists they worked with have adopted new technology to push the boundaries of their artistic practices in diverse ways. “The interdependence of humans and technology is symbolic to me of a desire for constant progress and innovation, and the ambiguity of how far we’d allow technology to take over our lives is a fascinating point for consideration in future,” she says.
Among the artists are jo + kapi, a collaboration between Singaporean media artists Jo Ho and Kapilan Naidu. They met at a group exhibition and found overlapping interests in generative art, AI and the rapid transformation modes creating and consuming digital art.
Their artwork Enzyme 1.2 allows visitors to choose and “purchase” one of five AI-generated NFT artworks through a QR code. The process degrades the digital files over time, questioning the constant trading and transference of digital media as a result of the NFT marketplace.
Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue
When: Until Sept 24, 10am to 7pm daily
Admission: From $6 for single exhibition, from $37 for full museum
MRT: Bayfront
Info: str.sg/i5v6
Women-in-Arts
Women worldwide are developing and advancing the creative industry in new ways. It is no different in Singapore, where female artists are shifting the arts scene with their fresh perspectives and modern artistic approaches.
Highlighting the new voices that have pushed Singapore’s art scene, Women-in-Arts is a chance for five artists to share their journeys and experiences in the creative industry.
Among the panellists for the talk are author Samara Gan, whose graphic novel How To Date A Dozen Men was released this month with Epigram Books; illustrator Tasha Leah Santiago of the Crimson Star graphic novel; and tattoo artist Cat Soh, who opened a tattoo parlour.
The talk is part of Made-in-Singapore (MiSG), a month-long event focusing on Singaporean artists throughout August.
Where: Programme Zone 1 & 2, library@harbourfront, 1 HarbourFront Walk
When: Saturday, 2pm
Admission: Free with registration
MRT: Harbourfront
Info: str.sg/i5vb
Wood Morning Singapore
Screenwriter and toy designer Julian G, better known as Juce Gace, opens his inaugural solo show in Singapore with an array of art prints and large-scale sculptures. Also available are exclusive art toys in physical and digital formats.
Do not be fooled by the adorable toys, as they feature a more adult anatomical element and are not suitable for children.
The exhibition also includes an exclusive collaboration piece with Singaporean artist Jeremy Tanavit.
As inspiration for his toys, Gace often takes characters from pop culture and puts his spin on the figurines. Among some of his recent works are Groot from Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014), Disney’s Pinocchio (1940) and Stephen King’s Pennywise (2017).
Where: BLAXK by ActionCity @ Funan, 01-03, 107 North Bridge Road
When: Until Oct 22
Admission: Free
MRT: City Hall/Clarke Quay
Info: str.sg/i5vD