Arts Picks: New works by Nobel laureate and digital artist on show

La Nuit Profonde

New paintings by Nobel laureate Gao Xingjian will go on show at iPreciation art gallery. Of the 28 ink paintings in the exhibition titled La Nuit Profonde, 17 are works created between 2020 and 2022.

The artist, who paints only in ink, often pits lonely figures against a vast, dramatic landscape. In a statement, his paintings are described as “a visual illustration of the stream of consciousness”.

Gao, born in China in 1940, moved to France in 1987 and became a French citizen a decade later. He is also a novelist, playwright, poet, theatre and film director, photographer and philosopher.

When he was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature in 2000, the Swedish Academy said it was “for an oeuvre of universal validity, bitter insights and linguistic ingenuity”.

Gao’s paintings, however, reveal a different side to him. He has written that, for him, “painting begins where language fails”. With paintings like La Meditation (2022), which measures 34.5cm by 32cm, it is a sense of inner peace that is communicated.

Where: iPreciation, 01-01 HPL House, 50 Cuscaden Road

MRT: Orchard

When: March 17 to April 1, Mondays to Fridays, 10am to 7pm; Saturdays, 11am to 6pm; Sundays and public holidays, by appointment only

Admission: Free

Info: www.ipreciation.com

