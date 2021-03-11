Arts Picks: Neighbourhood arts, huqin concert and more

Denizens of Pasir Ris can look forward to 10 online and physical events in this biannual arts programme by the National Arts Council. The event spotlights different Singapore neighbourhoods each time.

Highlights include The Puppeteer Prepares by The Finger Players, featuring a puppetry film on Facebook as well as an exhibition at Pasir Ris Public Library; Kotak Foto by 3Pumpkins, where you can see Pasir Ris through a pinhole camera in a roving truck; and visual arts walking trail The Story Of A Place Is In Its Name, with works by artists such as Jamie Teo and Divaagar.