Arts Picks: Musical tour of Kampong Glam, Grassroots Book Room's new cafe, and more

Aliwal tracks

The arts groups residing in Aliwal Arts Centre have produced content for a new web series that pays tribute to their Kampong Glam neighbourhood.

The first track by NADI Singapura dropped on Monday. Rempak Rebano, one of the percussion group's earliest works, features the hand drum.

The next two tracks, which will debut on subsequent Mondays, take viewers around the neighbourhood.

Nine Years Theatre's Red Demon offers a montage of tight closeups of cracked and peeling walls and trees, some of which look like satellite shots of coastal terrains, laid over tranquil soundscapes composed by Chong Li Chuan.

Theatre group Ekamatra teams up with musical duo NADA for Pelesit, inspired by the Malay folklore spirit. The dreamy techno beats, overlaid with twinkling sounds which recall gamelan music, and surreal visuals of the duo in their signature black-and-white outfits wandering around mundane shops, add up to a trippy four minutes.

Street art group RSCLS will wrap up this first volume, and two more are scheduled until March.

Where: www.aliwalartscentre.sg/aliwal-tracks

When: Every Monday till Jan 11 for Volume 1. Two more volumes ending in March.

Admission: Free

Diver(sea)ty



Diver(sea)ty, by Indonesian artist Mulyana, comprises a range of oddball crocheted sea creatures. ST PHOTO: ONG SOR FERN



Indonesian textile artist Mulyana's large-scale soft sculpture installation at the Esplanade is a marvellous sprawl that offers a dizzying depth of detail.

Kids and adults alike will be enthralled by the range of oddball crocheted sea creatures to be spotted - from a bright school of yellow fish and wavy white jellyfish to gigantic googly-eyed octopi surrounded by smaller colourful cousins.

Count the lobsters or admire the multiple sprouting coral beds, all handmade in colourful yarn.

There is a serious message about conservation and inclusion in this work. But the appeal is simply it is so darn cute.

Where: Esplanade Concourse, 1, Esplanade Drive

When: Till May 2

MRT: Esplanade

Admission: Free

Info: bit.ly/3hfPO3Q

Grassroots Book Room



The Leeter Tunku Kopitiam is inspired by Professor Gwee Li Sui's Singlish translation of The Little Prince. ST PHOTO: ONG SOR FERN



There are two new reasons to hang out at Grassroots Book Room - a new cafe concept inspired by Professor Gwee Li Sui's Singlish translation of The Little Prince and a quirky display curated by Lianhe Zaobao's lifestyle editor Lim Fong Wei.

The Leeter Tunku Kopitiam's cute menu includes atas kopi - foam zway zway (aka cappucino) and kopi-o + eyeskleem (aka affogato).

The cafe is a lovely spot to chill, surrounded by (for sale) prints from local illustrator talents Ah Guo (Lee Kow Fong) and Pok Pok And Away (Lee Xin Li).

Lim's The Survivor's Cabinet of Curiosities brings together kooky gadgets from lifestyle brand Kikkerland, ranging from a DIY music box kit to toucan kitchen shears.

Where: 25 Bukit Pasoh Road

When: Mondays to Saturdays, noon to 8pm; Sundays noon to 6pm; closed on Tuesdays

MRT: Outram Park

Admission: Free

Info: chinatown.sg/shop/grassroots-book-room