Arts Picks: Miniatures of Hong Kong buildings, Lego exhibition and local printmaking

The Hong Kong: Through The Looking Glass exhibition makes its debut in Singapore after touring China and Japan. PHOTO: JOYFUL MINIATURE ASSOCIATION
Hong Kong: Through The Looking Glass

Feast your eyes on 40 intricate miniatures of Hong Kong buildings and neighbourhoods from the past and present. Among them are Yue Man Square, the historic Blue House and a bamboo theatre for Chinese opera performances. Part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the exhibition makes its debut in Singapore after touring China and Japan.

Where: East Atrium Level 1 and Level 3, 03-342 (near playground), Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard
MRT: Esplanade/Promenade/City Hall
When: Till April 17, 10am to 9pm
Admission: Free
Info: Hong Kong Tourism Board's website

The Story Of Two Presses

Artworks by Chen Cheng Mei will be among those on display. PHOTO: ARTCOMMUNE GALLERY

Delve into the history of Singapore printmaking in this multi-generational showcase of 10 artists, including Chen Cheng Mei, Chng Seok Tin and Nhawfal Juma'at.

Some 30 fine art prints, created between the 1980s and 2022, will be on display. Almost all of them were produced either in the printing workshop in Lasalle College of the Arts or at Pulp Editions, an independent workshop founded by artist Chen Shitong in 2017.

Where: Artcommune Gallery, 01-01 Carlton Hotel, 76 Bras Basah Road

MRT: City Hall

When: April 15 to 30, noon to 7pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: Artcommune Gallery's website

Brickman Wonders of The World

Lego fans can admire creations by Australian Lego designer Ryan "The Brickman" McNaught. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Lego fans can admire more than 50 replicas of world-famous landmarks and icons such as the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the Titanic ship. These were created by Australian Lego designer Ryan "The Brickman" McNaught. Visitors who feel inspired can also tinker with Lego bricks in "builder zones".

Where: The Annexe, Science Centre Singapore, 15 Science Centre Road
MRT: Jurong East
When: Various dates till July 3, 10am to 8pm (last entry at 6.30pm)
Admission: $23. Visitors must buy tickets in advance online at this website
Info: Science Centre Singapore's website

