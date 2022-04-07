Arts Picks: Miniatures of Hong Kong buildings, Lego exhibition and local printmaking

Hong Kong: Through The Looking Glass

Feast your eyes on 40 intricate miniatures of Hong Kong buildings and neighbourhoods from the past and present. Among them are Yue Man Square, the historic Blue House and a bamboo theatre for Chinese opera performances. Part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the exhibition makes its debut in Singapore after touring China and Japan.

Where: East Atrium Level 1 and Level 3, 03-342 (near playground), Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard

MRT: Esplanade/Promenade/City Hall

When: Till April 17, 10am to 9pm

Admission: Free

Info: Hong Kong Tourism Board's website

The Story Of Two Presses