Arts Picks: Lee Wen’s colour-pencil works, 300 seals and Not Gallery’s second-last exhibition

Residual: Lee Wen & Jason Wee

This fascinating exhibition by non-profit The Institutum features never-before-seen works by local performance art icon Lee Wen (1957 to 2019), some of which are on loan from his Japanese wife and artist Satoko Lee.

The stars of the show are without a doubt Lee’s colour pencil on paper drawings, which are fanciful, complex and thoroughly absorbing in the images’ relationship with the poetic meditations that he has scrawled across the canvas.

In one plea embedded in a man’s sisyphean effort to push a rock up a hill, he says: “Dear Life/I want to live/Dear Death/I’m ready to die/Dear Friend/can I help you/Dear Enemy, can you help me?”

In another, next to a person shot with arrows in the manner of Saint Sebastian, he writes: “I look good without make-up, body paint or hairdo gloom/mirrors in my heart no need for light but love for sparks.”

This self-affirmation is perhaps a reference to his trademark Yellow Man performances, in which he is covered head to toe with paint.

Curated by Dr Karin Oen, head of the department of art history at Nanyang Technological University’s school of humanities, the exhibition takes as the starting point the friendship between Lee and younger artist and writer Jason Wee, developed during their joint participation in the Contemporary Art Japan artist-in-resident programme in Saitama in 2013.