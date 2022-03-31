Arts Picks: Koeh Sia Yong Art Museum, National Archives' New Light On An Old Tale

Koeh Sia Yong Art Museum

This museum, in a nondescript concrete slab tucked in the middle of a light industrial estate in Ang Mo Kio, is worth the trek. It features close to 200 works by second-generation Singaporean artist Koeh Sia Yong.

Those who remember him for Here They Come! - his dynamic 1965 work at the National Gallery Singapore capturing illegal hawkers fleeing from the police - and his graphic prints will get to see a broader variety here.

The works range from a series of sunflower paintings, evidently inspired by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh, to a quirky series of deliberately "uncute" panda ink-on-paper works.

Mainly known for his social realist works, as befitting a member of the Equator Art Society, Koeh has also produced more commercially accessible paintings, as the canvases here prove.

A series of Singapore River landscapes showcase his eye for detail, as one can tell what cargo the bumboats are carrying, depending on the gunny sacks and the presence or absence of seagulls (birds mean rice is the cargo, as the animals scavenge for spills). Watch out especially for a pair of beautifully detailed woodblock prints of the Singapore River, accompanied by the original carved blocks.

A few pieces are for sale, although the majority belong to a private collector.