Arts Picks: Ju Ming's works, Substation fund-raiser, bookbinding at STPI

Taiwanese artist Ju Ming is best known for his sculptures, especially the dynamic Taichi series. So it is a rare pleasure to see his fabric collages and ink paintings on show at this mini retrospective at iPreciation.

The Living World collages look like concept sketches for the sculpture series. There are some vibrantly hued canvas works from his 1980s New York sojourn - splotchy style is obviously influenced by street art storming the scene then.

Especially beguiling are his ink paintings - a pair depicting fat chickens outlined in bold strokes, and a charming duo depicting a Buddhist monk and young students, with the figures defined in elegantly inked lines and blocks of yellow and saffron.

The works span his entire career, so it is a chance for fans to see his evolving practice. An early sculpture of Confucius bridges his crafting roots and foreshadows his love of blocky shapes. The Twisted Steel works from his Living World series show how his grasp of human posture and minimalist style translate surprisingly well to other media.

Where: iPreciation, 01-01 HPL House, 50 Cuscaden Road

When: Till March 26, Mondays to Fridays, 10am to 7pm; Saturdays, 11am to 6pm; Sundays and public holidays by appointment (call 6339-0678)

MRT: Orchard

Admission: Free

Info: Visit this website.

