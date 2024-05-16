Arts Picks: Jalan Besar audio tour closing, SYC’s 60th anniversary, The Asian Bookshelf podcast

OH! Open House’s New World’s End

This is your last chance to catch OH! Open House’s immersive audio experience New World’s End, which takes audiences around the Jalan Besar area. The experience, which has been running since 2021, is set to close on July 14.

Hear the sounds of old Jalan Besar come to life in this tour, which invites audiences to listen to 16 tracks on an old-school MP3 player telling the story of Kiran and Rosa falling in love at a defunct amusement park.

The area was home to New World Amusement Park from 1923 to 1987 and the experience captures some of the rich sights and sounds of the area’s storied past with detailed sets and an atmospheric soundtrack.

Those wanting to engage their taste buds can look forward to visiting 1960s-inspired bar Exit Stage Left at the end of the journey. Unique tipples like Haw House Sour ($22) and mocktails like Wang Sa and Ye Fong ($14 each) will transport you to a bygone era.

Executive director of OH! Open House Alan Oei says of the experience, which has attracted more than 18,000 visitors: “When we created New World’s End, it was with a vision to introduce a slower, more immersive form of tourism. If Singapore is known for Jewel (Changi Airport) or Marina Bay (Sands), it should also be known for the rich histories and layers of its streets.”

Ticket prices have been slashed from $35 to $17.50 for the final lap of the show. Those who have experienced New World’s End might consider returning, as the organisers are promising a special-edition experience which offers deeper insights into the characters and 1960s Singapore.

Where: 85 Desker Road

MRT: Jalan Besar

When: Till July 14, various timings

Admission: $17.50

Info: str.sg/4Kx5f

SYC & Friends: 60 Years Young

