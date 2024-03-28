Arts Picks: Indian dance, four female artists and SingLit x Uniqlo T-shirts

Pallavi In Time

After its innovative blending of clowning with Indian classical dance in 2023, Chowk Productions returns to fundamentals – rhythm and pleasure.

It is restaging its 2017 critically acclaimed dance work, Pallavi In Time, at the Goodman Arts Centre from April 4 to 6.

Though drawn from the Odissi tradition – a dance-drama genre usually derived from Hindu texts – Pallavi In Time has been shorn of story, character and context.

In artistic director Raka Maitra’s hands, the choreographic refrains approach pure dance, focusing on the visceral.

Chowk Productions says in a statement: “Footwork resounds like thunderclaps while bells adorn the feet. Sinews and muscles of the torso move unimpeded by heavy silks.

“This work explores time on the scale of the cosmic and the infinitesimal. To dance fully immersed in the moment is to dance in infinity.”

Where: Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road

MRT: Mountbatten

When: April 4 to 6, 8pm

Admission: $30

Info: str.sg/8WVK

