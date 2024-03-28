Arts Picks: Indian dance, four female artists and SingLit x Uniqlo T-shirts

Pallavi In Time
After its innovative blending of clowning with Indian classical dance in 2023, Chowk Productions returns to fundamentals – rhythm and pleasure.
It is restaging its 2017 critically acclaimed dance work, Pallavi In Time, at the Goodman Arts Centre from April 4 to 6.
Though drawn from the Odissi tradition – a dance-drama genre usually derived from Hindu texts – Pallavi In Time has been shorn of story, character and context.
In artistic director Raka Maitra’s hands, the choreographic refrains approach pure dance, focusing on the visceral.
Chowk Productions says in a statement: “Footwork resounds like thunderclaps while bells adorn the feet. Sinews and muscles of the torso move unimpeded by heavy silks.
“This work explores time on the scale of the cosmic and the infinitesimal. To dance fully immersed in the moment is to dance in infinity.”
Where: Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road
MRT: Mountbatten
When: April 4 to 6, 8pm
Admission: $30
Info: str.sg/8WVK
Evolving Expressions at The Columns Gallery
Four female artists and their works are put in conversation at The Columns Gallery, from the charcoal renderings of Singaporean Yanyun Chen to the fabulist creations of Germany-born Franziska Fennert.
There may be no discernible theme, but resonances can still be found.
For instance, Chen’s Komorebi Coral finds echoes in the flowering of medical gauze and wire in the work Inhabiting by Singapore-based artist Nandita Mukand.
Squint into Mukand’s abstract Lost Sun 2 and one might discern the pale horses of South Korea-based Estelle Tcha’s Moon Dance, Oasis, singing in celestial harmony.
The Columns Gallery says of its ambition: “The exhibition touches on the collective representation of the human spirit that transcends the meanings of expressions.
“Four impactful female artists unravel our evolutionary traits that move humanity forward: our resilience, adaptability and strength.”
Where: The Columns Gallery, 01-35 Gillman Barracks, 22 Lock Road
MRT: Labrador Park
When: Till May 4, Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 7pm, Sundays, noon to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: www.columnsgallery.com
SingLit Uniqlo T-shirts
For those who have ever found themselves grasping for something intelligent to say after watching a film adaptation of their favourite read, the National Library Board proffers an answer: “The book was better.”
This is one of the slogans on eight custom T-shirts it has designed together with Japanese retailer Uniqlo. Other slogans include one for the introvert – Living In The Multiverse With My Books – and one which is most definitely not Health Promotion Board-approved – Reading Is The Only Exercise I Need.
Of the eight, four are inspired by beloved Singapore titles, such as Sugarbread by Balli Kaur Jaswal and Wong May’s poetry collection A Bad Girl’s Book Of Animals.
They can be bought at Uniqlo’s Orchard Central flagship store at $29.90 for adults and $19.90 for kids.