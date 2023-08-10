Arts Picks: Ideas of home in art; panels paired with Tang poetry

Homeland

Different notions of home by 27 artists are on show at Maya Gallery in Genting Lane for this timely exhibition, spanning traditional landscapes, mixed media, digital and photography works.

There is the intricate watercolour of Yusoff Abdul Latiff’s kampung idyll of a bygone Singapore, but also Maya Gallery co-founder Masturah Sha’ari’s own semi-abstract piece of bleak urban chaos, with lights from skyscrapers seen through a blizzard of black.

More humorously, Singapore-based Sangeeta Charan’s Vista depicts a house lifted into the clouds by balloons, evoking all the pop dreaminess of the memorable scene in the animated film Up (2009).

Then there is Jaleela Niaz’s mixed media on canvas that gives the impression of a luminous opal from afar, which on closer examination pulses with life with intertwining coral patterns in a deep blue sea – a less human-centric idea of home.

Masturah says that though most of the artists featured are Singapore-based, they were born in Australia, Brazil, India, Russia and Malaysia.