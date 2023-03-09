Arts Picks: I Swallowed A Moon Made Of Iron, NUS Arts Festival and Walk Walk Don’t Run

When poet-worker Xu Lizhi took his own life at Foxconn’s worker dormitory in Shenzhen, China, in 2014, he left behind a collection of 200 poems about the brutal work conditions he faced and his thwarted dreams.

Indonesia-born Canadian-Chinese artist Njo Kong Kie gives Xu’s poems a new lease of life by setting the verses to music. I Swallowed A Moon Made Of Iron, titled after one of Xu’s poems that once seized media headlines, is a theatrical performance that combines piano, voice and video.

Njo, 59, says: “Xu’s poems are powerful in their own right, of course. However, music has the power to go beyond and lets us feel his words even deeper. For audiences who may not feel that they are poetry lovers, music acts as a conduit between themselves and the poets’ world.”

This one-night performance in Singapore marks the first stop in the production’s South-east Asian tour that will also include Jakarta, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.

Where: Chamber, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane

MRT: City Hall

When: Tuesday, 7.30 and 9.30pm

Admission: $30 (standard) and $24 (concession)

Info: https://ironmoon.peatix.com/

