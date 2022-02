If Myanmar artist Htein Lin's art looks crude, it is probably because he learnt to draw in a refugee camp on the border of then Burma and India, where he was hiding after participating in the pro-democracy uprising in the late 1980s.

After three years, in 1991, he left the camp for another - a student rebel camp in Pajau, near the Chinese border in northern Kachin state. But instead of finding refuge, he was tortured when he found himself on the wrong side of a leadership struggle.