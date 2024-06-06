Arts Picks: Ho Kah Leong exhibition, abstract art and final weekend of The Conscious Festival

Trilogy Art of Ho Kah Leong
In his first solo exhibition of 2024, former MP Ho Kah Leong is exhibiting his works – calligraphy, oil paintings and wood-cut prints – together for the first time.
Held at The Art Space by Natalie Wong, the exhibition contains 36 artworks. The calligraphic works were created in 2024, while half the oil paintings and three wood-cut prints were created over the last three years.
His biggest work is an oil-and-acrylic painting titled Kota Tinggi Stream, which spans 61cm by 91cm. The smallest, at 26.5cm by 29cm, is a wood-cut print titled Mother’s Love.
The 86-year-old has been active in the arts scene for six decades, keeping up with the passion even during his political career. With a speciality in oil paintings, he does most of the work on-site, believing only that can elicit the necessary emotion to bring a scenery to life.
After 30 years as MP for the Jurong constituency from 1966 to 1996, he became the principal of Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) from 1997 to 2003 and the executive director of Nafa International from 2003 to 2005.
Where: 01-01 Hor Kew Business Centre, 66 Kallang Pudding Road
MRT: Mattar
When: Till June 10, 11am to 7pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: str.sg/edMN
Haven’t seen you lately
Responding to the coastal view of Marina Bay from art gallery Jendela (Visual Arts Space) at Esplanade, as well as the architecture within the space, Singaporean artist Ian Woo presents an exhibition influenced by abstract paintings.
An abstract artist, he is known for works characterised by gravitational and representational change.
The works are in relation to walls and windows, using the gallery windows as a starting point to engage with aspects of scale, form and colour. He titled the exhibition after a dream in which he was greeted at a gallery by visitors who repeated the phrase, “Haven’t seen you lately”. It also alludes to memory and the passage of time.
Where: Jendela (Visual Arts Space), Esplanade Level 2, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Till Sept 1, 11am to 8.30pm (weekdays), 10am to 8.30pm (weekends and public holidays)
Admission: Free
Info: str.sg/N3CP
The Conscious Festival
Catch the final weekend of The Conscious Festival, which returns in 2024 for its eighth edition. Hosted by lifestyle media and events platform Green Is The New Black, the festival provides workshops, talks and a place for eco-friendly businesses to share their work with individuals passionate about the environment.
Tickets to a sunrise dance workshop and neuromuscular training workshop are still available. Yoga aficionados can buy tickets to a special session on the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at 7pm, held at The Promontory@Marina Bay.
Those interested in supporting sustainable local businesses can attend the marketplace at Lower Promenade at Marina Bay Sands from June 7 to 9, 6 to 10pm. From handmade athleisure pieces to vegan beauty products to semi-permanent tattoos made from jagua, a plant-based ink, visitors can enjoy shopping while minimising their ecological footprint.
Where: Various locations around Marina Bay
MRT: Bayfront
When: June 7 to 9, various times
Admission: Free for marketplace, $25 for talks and $35 for workshops
Info: theconsciousfestival.com/singapore