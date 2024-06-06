Arts Picks: Ho Kah Leong exhibition, abstract art and final weekend of The Conscious Festival

Trilogy Art of Ho Kah Leong



In his first solo exhibition of 2024, former MP Ho Kah Leong is exhibiting his works – calligraphy, oil paintings and wood-cut prints – together for the first time.

Held at The Art Space by Natalie Wong, the exhibition contains 36 artworks. The calligraphic works were created in 2024, while half the oil paintings and three wood-cut prints were created over the last three years.

His biggest work is an oil-and-acrylic painting titled Kota Tinggi Stream, which spans 61cm by 91cm. The smallest, at 26.5cm by 29cm, is a wood-cut print titled Mother’s Love.

The 86-year-old has been active in the arts scene for six decades, keeping up with the passion even during his political career. With a speciality in oil paintings, he does most of the work on-site, believing only that can elicit the necessary emotion to bring a scenery to life.

After 30 years as MP for the Jurong constituency from 1966 to 1996, he became the principal of Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) from 1997 to 2003 and the executive director of Nafa International from 2003 to 2005.

Where: 01-01 Hor Kew Business Centre, 66 Kallang Pudding Road

MRT: Mattar

When: Till June 10, 11am to 7pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/edMN

