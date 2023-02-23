Arts Picks: Henry Purcell’s Dido, caregiving workshop and alcohol in Chinese history

Henry Purcell’s Dido

Check out Singapore’s new opera talent in The Opera People’s new Young Bards series. This young professional artist development programme kicks off with an adaptation of English baroque composer Henry Purcell’s Dido And Aeneas.

The work tells the love story of Dido (Alice Putri), the queen of Carthage, and Aeneas (Jonathan Macpherson), the prince who has fled Troy.

Personal and public loyalties clash as Aeneas is destined to found the Roman Empire. The highlight, of course, is the climactic melancholic showpiece, Dido’s Lament, which she sings before stabbing herself as Aeneas sails off to Italy.

The singers will be accompanied by Red Dot Baroque, led by music director Alan Choo.

Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Friday and Saturday, 7.30pm

MRT: Esplanade

Admission: $25

Info: dido.peatix.com

