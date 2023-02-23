Arts Picks: Henry Purcell’s Dido, caregiving workshop and alcohol in Chinese history

Henry Purcell’s Dido
Check out Singapore’s new opera talent in The Opera People’s new Young Bards series. This young professional artist development programme kicks off with an adaptation of English baroque composer Henry Purcell’s Dido And Aeneas.
The work tells the love story of Dido (Alice Putri), the queen of Carthage, and Aeneas (Jonathan Macpherson), the prince who has fled Troy.
Personal and public loyalties clash as Aeneas is destined to found the Roman Empire. The highlight, of course, is the climactic melancholic showpiece, Dido’s Lament, which she sings before stabbing herself as Aeneas sails off to Italy.
The singers will be accompanied by Red Dot Baroque, led by music director Alan Choo.
Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
When: Friday and Saturday, 7.30pm
MRT: Esplanade
Admission: $25
Info: dido.peatix.com
Scores for caregiving
This two-part programme on Sunday is the closing event for ArtScience Museum’s Mental: Colours Of Wellbeing exhibition.
The first part is a movement workshop facilitated by multidisciplinary artist Alecia Neo and caregivers from the project, Between Earth And Sky. Participants will be guided with creative prompts to map out their caregiving roles and relationships. Spaces are limited, so register early.
The second part invites audiences to participate in Neo’s fabric installation featuring textiles printed with images of human skin. Sound artist Clarence Chung will create a live track responding to participants’ movement and stories for this part of the programme.
This is part of Neo’s ongoing Care Index research project (str.sg/wvD6) which collates practices of care.
Where: Rainbow Room, Basement 2, ArtScience Museum, 10 Bayfront Avenue
When: Sunday, 2 to 4.30pm (workshop) and 5 to 6pm (participatory installation)
MRT: Bayfront
Admission: Free with registration at str.sg/wvDL
Info: str.sg/wvDb
Ganbei! A history of alcohol in China: nine thousand years of intoxicating beverages
Fridays are party nights, so the return of the Friends Of The Museums’ Fridays With Friends series focuses, aptly enough, on the topic of alcohol. More specifically, alcohol in China. This talk by Patricia Bjaaland Welch, historian and member of Singapore’s Wine & Food Society, will cover eclectic topics such as the reason why Chinese drinking games are called “drinking orders”, why Song Dynasty wine cups have a ¼ litre capacity and the role horses played in the development of Chinese wine culture.
This series is organised by Friends Of The Museums and supported by the Asian Civilisations Museum.
Where: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place
When: Friday, 7pm
MRT: Raffles Place
Admission: Free, on first-come-first-served basis
Info: str.sg/wvDE