Arts Picks: Henry Purcell’s Dido, caregiving workshop and alcohol in Chinese history

Alice Putri as Dido and Rebecca Reavley as Spirit, together with Red Dot Baroque. PHOTO: THE OPERA PEOPLE
Ong Sor Fern
Senior Culture Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

Henry Purcell’s Dido 

Check out Singapore’s new opera talent in The Opera People’s new Young Bards series. This young professional artist development programme kicks off with an adaptation of English baroque composer Henry Purcell’s Dido And Aeneas. 

The work tells the love story of Dido (Alice Putri), the queen of Carthage, and Aeneas (Jonathan Macpherson), the prince who has fled Troy.

Personal and public loyalties clash as Aeneas is destined to found the Roman Empire. The highlight, of course, is the climactic melancholic showpiece, Dido’s Lament, which she sings before stabbing herself as Aeneas sails off to Italy. 

The singers will be accompanied by Red Dot Baroque, led by music director Alan Choo. 

Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
When: Friday and Saturday, 7.30pm
MRT: Esplanade
Admission: $25
Info: dido.peatix.com

Scores for caregiving

Scores for caregiving is the closing programme for ArtScience Museum’s Mental: Colours Of Wellbeing exhibition. PHOTO: ALECIA NEO

This two-part programme on Sunday is the closing event for ArtScience Museum’s Mental: Colours Of Wellbeing exhibition. 

The first part is a movement workshop facilitated by multidisciplinary artist Alecia Neo and caregivers from the project, Between Earth And Sky. Participants will be guided with creative prompts to map out their caregiving roles and relationships. Spaces are limited, so register early. 

The second part invites audiences to participate in Neo’s fabric installation featuring textiles printed with images of human skin. Sound artist Clarence Chung will create a live track responding to participants’ movement and stories for this part of the programme. 

This is part of Neo’s ongoing Care Index research project (str.sg/wvD6) which collates practices of care.

Where: Rainbow Room, Basement 2, ArtScience Museum, 10 Bayfront Avenue
When: Sunday, 2 to 4.30pm (workshop) and 5 to 6pm (participatory installation)
MRT: Bayfront
Admission: Free with registration at str.sg/wvDL
Info: str.sg/wvDb

Ganbei! A history of alcohol in China: nine thousand years of intoxicating beverages

A historical scene at the Shuijingfang Museum inChengdu, China. PHOTO: PATRICIA BJAALAND

Fridays are party nights, so the return of the Friends Of The Museums’ Fridays With Friends series focuses, aptly enough, on the topic of alcohol. More specifically, alcohol in China. This talk by Patricia Bjaaland Welch, historian and member of Singapore’s Wine & Food Society, will cover eclectic topics such as the reason why Chinese drinking games are called “drinking orders”, why Song Dynasty wine cups have a ¼ litre capacity and the role horses played in the development of Chinese wine culture. 

This series is organised by Friends Of The Museums and supported by the Asian Civilisations Museum. 

Where: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place
When: Friday, 7pm
MRT: Raffles Place
Admission: Free, on first-come-first-served basis
Info: str.sg/wvDE

More On This Topic
Arts Picks: Grand Italian Vision, Impart Art Prize, Days Of Yore
Arts Picks: Art exhibitions featuring works about life in early and post-colonial Singapore

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top